Position Music Signs Singer/Songwriter Johnny Orlando To Global Recorded Music Agreement

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Tyler Bacon, President and CEO of Position Music, announced the signing of singer/songwriter Johnny Orlando to a global recorded music agreement.

Orlando is a 22-year-old Canadian singer/songwriter who has already accumulated 1.2 billion global streams and over 26 million engaged fans worldwide. He has been nominated for ‘Breakthrough Artist of the Year’ and ‘Pop Album of the Year’ at the JUNO Awards, as well as four consecutive wins for ‘Best Canadian Act’ at the MTV European Music Awards. His debut album, All the Things That Could Go Wrong, has amassed over 125 million streams worldwide and serves as a testament to the hard work required to be an artist in the digital age.

Commenting on the signing, Joe Brooks (A&R, Position Music) said: “Bottom line is, Johnny is working on some of the best unreleased music I’ve heard and everyone from the CEO to the interns at Position have had the demos on repeat. At only 22, he has everything you could ask for in an artist; a wealth of experience, a monstrous fanbase, a willingness to collaborate and an insatiable desire to succeed. He’s given us a phenomenal platform to build from and we’re ready to help him evolve into this next chapter of his career.”

Adds Johnny Orlando: “From the very first meeting with the team at Position it really felt more like a family than a label. Tyler, Mark, Joe, J and Garrett welcomed me in with the kind of belief and support an artist can usually only dream of. I remember asking my wonderful manager (and sister) Darian on the way out if she also thought the whole thing kind of felt too good to be true. I had really bad tunnel vision at the time with all the demos I’d been sitting on for a while, but Joe really sat with them and gave me a new kind of perspective I’d never heard from any A&R or person in music. For the first time in a long time I really feel completely inspired and understood. There isn’t a member of the team I don’t already love and I’m beyond excited for everyone to hear this album and for all we’re about to create together.”

Darian Orlando, Johnny’s manager, comments: “We couldn’t be more excited about the future with Position. From day one, the team has been exceptional – a group defined not only by talent, but by a rare passion and care for their artists that’s hard to find in this industry. We’re incredibly proud of what we’re building together and can’t wait to share this next era of Johnny with the world.”