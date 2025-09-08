Punkerton Records Announces Partnership With Atomic Disc

COLUMBUS, OH (CelebrityAccess) – Punkerton Records is proud to announce a new partnership with Atomic Disc, a leader in high-quality CD duplication, replication, and eco-friendly packaging for independent musicians. While Atomic Disc has long been Punkerton Records’ preferred manufacturer, this new deal makes them the exclusive provider for all future CD production.

This partnership goes beyond music. Punkerton Records and Atomic Disc share the same values in standing firmly against sexual violence, misogyny, bigotry, homophobia, racism, anti-Semitism, and hate of any kind. Both companies are dedicated to creating an inclusive, supportive, and safe environment for artists and fans alike.

Brandon Alan Lewis, Owner of Punkerton Records: “When I launched Punkerton Records back in 2020, I knew I wanted to work with people who truly cared about independent music the way I do. From the beginning, Atomic Disc was that company. I’ve used them for nearly every CD release we’ve done, and their quality, consistency, and turnaround have been a huge part of why our CDs look and feel so professional. As the label has grown, with our music now reaching stores worldwide, Atomic Disc has remained my go-to. The only times I’ve gone elsewhere were when international logistics made it unavoidable, and even then, nothing has compared to their product.

Now, I’m proud to share this partnership with our community. Whether you’re pressing your first CDEP, restocking for tour, or prepping a full-length, I can’t recommend Atomic Disc enough. They’ve been with Punkerton Records since the very beginning, and I’m glad to give others a chance to experience the same quality with this exclusive discount.”

Silver Sørensen, Co-owner of Atomic Disc: “At Atomic Disc, we’ve always believed independent musicians deserve the same level of quality and care as the biggest names in the industry. That’s why we’re especially proud to partner with Punkerton Records who shares our passion for music, community, and integrity. From their very first releases to where they are now, it’s been inspiring to see their growth, and we’re honored to be part of that journey. Together, we look forward to helping more artists bring their music to life and get it into the hands of fans around the world.”