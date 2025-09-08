Rachel Powers Named Vice President Of Messina Touring Group

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) – Messina Touring Group (MTG) has elevated Rachel Powers from Vice President of Marketing to Vice President, reflecting her expanding role within the company and her continued impact on the live entertainment industry.

“It’s an absolute honor to continue growing with a company known for its unwavering commitment to artists, always putting them and their best interests first,” shares Powers. “I’m fortunate to work alongside some of the most talented professionals in the business, many of whom have helped pave the way for me. It’s been a privilege to support some of the best artists and their incredible teams. I’m especially grateful to Louis for his mentorship and for believing in me – this opportunity means the world.”

In addition to prior responsibilities of co-leading the marketing department and overseeing tour marketing for Blake Shelton, Eric Church and Zac Brown Band, this new role expands Powers’ focus beyond marketing to include broader oversight and a more deeply involved in high-level decision-making, cross-functional leadership and driving overall growth for the business.

Powers has been a driving force behind some of country music’s most successful tours. Since 2017, she has overseen tour marketing for Shelton, from his “Doing It to Country Songs” Tour to his upcoming 2026 “Live in Las Vegas” residency at The Colosseum.

She leads marketing for Church’s highly anticipated Free the Machine Tour launching this weekend, following her work on his The Gather Again Tour, which sold over 860,000 tickets, grossed $100 million, and earned Top Country Tour at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards and Church’s record-breaking Double Down Tour in 2019, which sold more than 770,000 tickets, grossed nearly $72 million and made history as the first solo headliner at Nissan Stadium.

Her contributions have been widely recognized throughout the industry. She has been named to Billboard’s Country Power Players list (2024, 2025) and Women in Music Executive list (2023, 2025). She was selected for the second cohort of the Country Music Association’s Women’s Leadership Academy, recognized as an inaugural honoree on Pollstar’s Impact: NextGen list in 2019, and invited to join the first class of the American Express Women in Music Leadership Academy.