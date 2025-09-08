Supertramp Lead Singer, Rick Davies Passes Away At 81

LONG ISLAND, NY (CelebrityAccess) – Rick Davies, co-founder, lead vocalist, keyboardist, and cornerstone of the group Supertramp, has passed away at age 81 after a long, courageous fight against multiple myeloma. He died at home on Long Island on September 5, 2025

Davies began his musical journey in Swindon, England, born in July 1944. He co-founded the band—initially known as Daddy, later renamed Supertramp—in 1969 after responding to an ad he placed in Melody Maker magazine.

His soulful baritone voice, magnetic presence on the Wurlitzer electric piano, and affinity for jazz and blues helped define the band’s distinct sound. Breakfast in America (1979), the band’s critical and commercial zenith, earned them Grammy accolades and became a cultural touchstone, led by songs like “The Logical Song,” “Goodbye Stranger,” and “Take the Long Way Home.”

Davies continued to lead Supertramp after Roger Hodgson’s departure in 1983, navigating the touring and releasing albums, including Slow Motion in 2002.

Despite his diagnosis in 2015, he remained committed to music—resuming performances locally as “Ricky and the Rockets” until recent years.

Offstage, Davies was celebrated for his warmth, resilience, and longtime devotion to his wife and manager, Sue, whom he married in 1977. In his final days, even as he battled cancer, he maintained that great songs never die—they live on.

Davies is survived by Sue Davies.

RIP.