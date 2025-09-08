Tanner Davenport Launches Front Doors Management

(CelebrityAccess) — Tanner Davenport, co-director of the Black Opry Revue, announced the launch of Front Doors Management, a new artist management venture focused on rising talent across country, indie rock, and Americana music.

“Over the years, I’ve seen firsthand the positive impact the right support and representation can have on an artist’s journey, and launching Front Doors Management marks the beginning of what I hope will be a lifelong shift within our industry,” said Davenport, Founder of Front Doors Management. “We are witnessing a concerning decrease in representation for female, Black, Latinx, and LGBTQIA+ communities within country music and its adjacent sub-genres, and I believe now is the time to create a space where these artists are truly prioritized. I am eager to welcome and support new clients through Front Doors Management.”

While helming his new management company, Davenport will continue to serve as co-director of the Black Opry Revue, an artist collective and advocacy platform supporting Black artists in country, Americana, folk, and roots music.

He is also a member of artist Joy Oladokun’s management team and mtheory’s Equal Access cohort, which supports rising professionals working to advance equity in country music.