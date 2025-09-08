TempleLive Cancels All Shows Across 6 Venues

(Hypebot) — Concert promoter TempleLive cancels all shows at its six venues and appears to have ceased operating altogether.

Multiple artist representatives reached out to Hypebot last week about problems with payment after TempleLive performances. Now all shows at venues the promoter operates in Cleveland and Columbus, OH; Fort Smith, Arkansas; Peoria, Illinois, and Wichita, Kansas are cancelled.

Among the dozens of cancelled artists are Sparks, Waxahatchee, Bill Fox, The Waterboys and James McMurtry. In Cleveland, House of Blues and other venues are reportedly working to pick up some of the cancelled shows.

TempleLive staff has also been let go, according to multiple local news outlets. Local venue websites and the company site now only display basic contact information and ticket holders are being directed to Ticketmaster for refunds.

So far there has been no official statement from TempleLive or its leadership.

TempleLive’s novel approach involved purchasing and renovating historic Masonic temples into live entertainment venues. The brand was launched by the Rogers, Arkansas-based company Beaty Capital Group (BCG).

Live music veteran Rob Thomas, was named President of the TempleLive in 2021, overseeing programming and operations. He left the company earlier this year, but returned as VP of programming 3 months ago.

Bruce Houghton is Founder & Editor of Hypebot, Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, a Berklee College Of Music professor and founder of Skyline Artists.