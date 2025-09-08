The ACM Announces New Hires Including Head of Partnerships & Revenue Lauren Burchett

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Academy of Country Music (ACM) announced the hire of Lauren Burchett as Head of Partnerships & Revenue, Kylie Goudreau as Manager, and Helena Capps as Project Manager for the Industry Relations & Awards team.

“Strategic partnerships play a vital role in bringing value to our members, artists, and fans through unique programs that engage audiences and provide valuable revenue to support the ongoing mission of ACM and ACM Lifting Lives,” said ACM CEO Damon Whiteside. “Lauren’s extensive background in media and sales is perfectly suited to effectively position the ACM as an innovative partner within the fast-moving brand marketing landscape.”

In her new role, Burchett will oversee sponsorship and partnership strategy, including relations and activations with corporate partners. She will report to Whiteside and collaborate with the ACM’s board, leadership, and agency partners.

Burchett brings experience from The Walt Disney Company, Google, and ESPN. She also serves on the board of The Fondle Project, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering women beyond breast cancer through advocacy, education, and community.

Goudreau, who joins the ACM as Manager of Industry Relations & Awards, most recently served as Project Manager at distribution company ONErpm and previously as Manager of Strategic Planning at BMLG Records (now Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment).

Capps, named Project Manager, joins the Industry Relations & Awards team after serving as Head of Programming for Song Suffragettes, among other industry roles.

“The ACM is ecstatic to grow its Industry Relations & Awards team to better serve the industry as a whole, with an emphasis on our ACM membership,” said Haley Montgomery, ACM Head of Industry Relations & Awards. “Our membership and our industry partners are the heartbeat of our organization, and this expanded team will be vital to continuing to grow our 5,000+ membership base and strengthen ACM’s presence and involvement in the music industry.”