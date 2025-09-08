The Country Music Association Reveals The Nominees For The 59th Annual CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Music Association has announced nominees for the 59th Annual CMA Awards, which are scheduled to take place on November 19th at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.
“Each year, the CMA Awards shine a light on the creativity, passion and dedication of our community,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “The nominees announced today represent some of the most impactful work happening across Country Music, and we are deeply appreciative of our voting members for lending their time and expertise to this process. Their commitment helps ensure the CMA Awards remain a true reflection of the genre’s excellence. On behalf of CMA, congratulations to all of this year’s nominees.”
Ella Langley, Megan Moroney, and Lainey Wilson lead the nominees for 2025 with six picks each, including single of the year. Other nominees for 2026 include Zach Top with five nominations, and Riley Green and Cody Johnson with four nominations each.
CMA Entertainer of the Year nominees for 2025 include Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson.
First-time CMA Awards nominees include Johnny Clawson, Jon Decious, Jessie Jo Dillon, Josh Dorr, Alexandra Gavillet, Lalo Guzman, Jimmy Harnen, Brandon Lake, Micah Nichols, John Park, Aaron Raitiere, Matt Rovey, Kyle Sturrock, Wales Toney, Tucker Wetmore, and Stephen Wilson Jr.
Finalists for CMA Broadcast Awards have also been announced.
Country Music’s Biggest Night™ airs live Wednesday, Nov. 19 on ABC and next day on Hulu.
Artist Nominations
Ella Langley – Six Nominations
-
Single of the Year: “you look like you love me”
-
Song of the Year: “you look like you love me”
-
Female Vocalist of the Year
-
Musical Event of the Year: “Don’t Mind If I Do”
-
Music Video of the Year: “you look like you love me”
-
New Artist of the Year
Megan Moroney – Six Nominations
-
Single of the Year: “Am I Okay?”
-
Album of the Year: Am I Okay?
-
Song of the Year: “Am I Okay?”
-
Female Vocalist of the Year
-
Musical Event of the Year: “You Had To Be There”
-
Music Video of the Year: “Am I Okay?”
Lainey Wilson – Six Nominations
-
Entertainer of the Year
-
Single of the Year: “4x4xU”
-
Album of the Year: Whirlwind
-
Song of the Year: “4x4xU”
-
Female Vocalist of the Year
-
Music Video of the Year: “Somewhere Over Laredo”
Zach Top – Five Nominations
-
Single of the Year: “I Never Lie”
-
Album of the Year: Cold Beer & Country Music
-
Song of the Year: “I Never Lie”
-
Male Vocalist of the Year
-
New Artist of the Year
Riley Green – Four Nominations
-
Single of the Year: “you look like you love me”
-
Song of the Year: “you look like you love me”
-
Musical Event of the Year: “Don’t Mind If I Do”
-
Music Video of the Year: “you look like you love me”
Cody Johnson – Four Nominations
-
Entertainer of the Year
-
Male Vocalist of the Year
-
Musical Event of the Year: “I’m Gonna Love You”
-
Music Video of the Year: “I’m Gonna Love You”
Kristian Bush – Three Nominations
-
Single of the Year: “Am I Okay?”
-
Album of the Year: Am I Okay?
-
Musical Event of the Year: “You Had To Be There”
Carson Chamberlain – Three Nominations
-
Single of the Year: “I Never Lie”
-
Album of the Year: Cold Beer & Country Music
-
Song of the Year: “I Never Lie”
Luke Combs – Three Nominations
-
Entertainer of the Year
-
Single of the Year: “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma”
-
Male Vocalist of the Year
Charlie Handsome – Three Nominations
-
Album of the Year: F-1 Trillion
-
Album of the Year: I’m The Problem
-
Musical Event of the Year: “Pour Me A Drink”
Chris Stapleton – Three Nominations
-
Entertainer of the Year
-
Male Vocalist of the Year
-
Music Video of the Year: “Think I’m In Love With You”
Morgan Wallen – Three Nominations
-
Entertainer of the Year
-
Album of the Year: I’m The Problem
-
Male Vocalist of the Year
CMA Broadcast Awards Finalists
Broadcast Personality of the Year
-
Weekly National: Lon Helton, Fitz, Rowdy Yates, Kelleigh Bannen, Kelly Sutton
-
Daily National: Big D & Bubba, Cody Alan, Rowdy Yates, Rob & Holly, Wilhite & Wall
-
Major Market: Chris Carr & Company, Hawkeye & Michelle, The Lo Show, Rachel Ryan, The Scotty Kay Show
-
Large Market: Deb & Matt in the Morning, Q Morning Crew, Scott & Shannen, Tim & Chelsea, Wayne D and Tay
-
Medium Market: The Doc Show with Chewy, Ellis & Bradley Show, Joey & Nancy, Mo & StyckMan, Spencer Graves Show
-
Small Market: Ben & Arnie, Brent Lane and The Cat Pak, Dan Austin Show, Hilley & Hart, Liz & Scotty in the Morning
Radio Station of the Year
-
Major Market: KKBQ Houston, KSCS Dallas-Ft. Worth, KYGO Denver, WUSN Chicago, WXTU Philadelphia
-
Large Market: WCTK Providence, WMIL Milwaukee, WSIX Nashville, WUBE Cincinnati, WWKA Orlando
-
Medium Market: KUZZ Bakersfield, WHKO Dayton, WIVK Knoxville, WLFP Memphis, WQMX Akron