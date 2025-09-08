The Country Music Association Reveals The Nominees For The 59th Annual CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Music Association has announced nominees for the 59th Annual CMA Awards, which are scheduled to take place on November 19th at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

“Each year, the CMA Awards shine a light on the creativity, passion and dedication of our community,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “The nominees announced today represent some of the most impactful work happening across Country Music, and we are deeply appreciative of our voting members for lending their time and expertise to this process. Their commitment helps ensure the CMA Awards remain a true reflection of the genre’s excellence. On behalf of CMA, congratulations to all of this year’s nominees.”

Ella Langley, Megan Moroney, and Lainey Wilson lead the nominees for 2025 with six picks each, including single of the year. Other nominees for 2026 include Zach Top with five nominations, and Riley Green and Cody Johnson with four nominations each.

CMA Entertainer of the Year nominees for 2025 include Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson.

First-time CMA Awards nominees include Johnny Clawson, Jon Decious, Jessie Jo Dillon, Josh Dorr, Alexandra Gavillet, Lalo Guzman, Jimmy Harnen, Brandon Lake, Micah Nichols, John Park, Aaron Raitiere, Matt Rovey, Kyle Sturrock, Wales Toney, Tucker Wetmore, and Stephen Wilson Jr.

Finalists for CMA Broadcast Awards have also been announced.

Ella Langley – Six Nominations

Single of the Year: “you look like you love me”

Song of the Year: “you look like you love me”

Female Vocalist of the Year

Musical Event of the Year: “Don’t Mind If I Do”

Music Video of the Year: “you look like you love me”

New Artist of the Year

Megan Moroney – Six Nominations

Single of the Year: “Am I Okay?”

Album of the Year: Am I Okay?

Song of the Year: “Am I Okay?”

Female Vocalist of the Year

Musical Event of the Year: “You Had To Be There”

Music Video of the Year: “Am I Okay?”

Lainey Wilson – Six Nominations

Entertainer of the Year

Single of the Year: “4x4xU”

Album of the Year: Whirlwind

Song of the Year: “4x4xU”

Female Vocalist of the Year

Music Video of the Year: “Somewhere Over Laredo”

Zach Top – Five Nominations

Single of the Year: “I Never Lie”

Album of the Year: Cold Beer & Country Music

Song of the Year: “I Never Lie”

Male Vocalist of the Year

New Artist of the Year

Riley Green – Four Nominations

Single of the Year: “you look like you love me”

Song of the Year: “you look like you love me”

Musical Event of the Year: “Don’t Mind If I Do”

Music Video of the Year: “you look like you love me”

Cody Johnson – Four Nominations

Entertainer of the Year

Male Vocalist of the Year

Musical Event of the Year: “I’m Gonna Love You”

Music Video of the Year: “I’m Gonna Love You”

Kristian Bush – Three Nominations

Single of the Year: “Am I Okay?”

Album of the Year: Am I Okay?

Musical Event of the Year: “You Had To Be There”

Carson Chamberlain – Three Nominations

Single of the Year: “I Never Lie”

Album of the Year: Cold Beer & Country Music

Song of the Year: “I Never Lie”

Luke Combs – Three Nominations

Entertainer of the Year

Single of the Year: “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma”

Male Vocalist of the Year

Charlie Handsome – Three Nominations

Album of the Year: F-1 Trillion

Album of the Year: I’m The Problem

Musical Event of the Year: “Pour Me A Drink”

Chris Stapleton – Three Nominations

Entertainer of the Year

Male Vocalist of the Year

Music Video of the Year: “Think I’m In Love With You”

Morgan Wallen – Three Nominations

Entertainer of the Year

Album of the Year: I’m The Problem

Male Vocalist of the Year

CMA Broadcast Awards Finalists

Broadcast Personality of the Year

Weekly National: Lon Helton, Fitz, Rowdy Yates, Kelleigh Bannen, Kelly Sutton

Daily National: Big D & Bubba, Cody Alan, Rowdy Yates, Rob & Holly, Wilhite & Wall

Major Market: Chris Carr & Company, Hawkeye & Michelle, The Lo Show, Rachel Ryan, The Scotty Kay Show

Large Market: Deb & Matt in the Morning, Q Morning Crew, Scott & Shannen, Tim & Chelsea, Wayne D and Tay

Medium Market: The Doc Show with Chewy, Ellis & Bradley Show, Joey & Nancy, Mo & StyckMan, Spencer Graves Show

Small Market: Ben & Arnie, Brent Lane and The Cat Pak, Dan Austin Show, Hilley & Hart, Liz & Scotty in the Morning

Radio Station of the Year