The Eagles Expand Their Sphere Residency Into 2026

The Eagles perform at The Sphere (Photo: Chloe Weir)

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Citing continued demand, the Eagles announced a quartet of new shows for their ongoing residency at Sphere in Las Vegas in early 2026.

The newly announced shows, set for January 23 & 24 and January 30 and 31, bring the total number of shows for the residency to 48.

Advance Artist presale registration is available now at https://eagles.com, powered by Seated, and begins Wednesday, September 17 while Live Nation, Ticketmaster, and Sphere presales kick off on September 18th.

The performances feature original Eagles members Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, who are joined by Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, and first kicked off in 2024.

Upcoming Shows:

Friday, September 12, 2025 / Saturday, September 13, 2025

Friday, October 3, 2025 / Saturday, October 4, 2025

Friday, October 10, 2025 / Saturday, October 11, 2025

Friday, October 31, 2025 / Saturday, November 1, 2025

Friday, November 7, 2025 / Saturday, November 8, 2025

Friday, January 23, 2026 / Saturday, Janauary 24, 2026

Friday, January 30, 2026 / Saturday, January 31, 2026