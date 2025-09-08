The Struts Sign WW Distribution Agreement With KMG Distribution

NEW YORK, NY (CelebrityAccess) – British rock sensations The Struts have signed a worldwide distribution agreement with KMG Distribution, helmed by Ross Robey. The campaign, project-managed by Rob Gross, SVP, Label Services and Business Development for The Syndicate and his team, kicks off with a powerful re-recording of their breakout anthem “Could Have Been Me”, now featuring the legendary guitarist Sir Brian May of QUEEN.

Originally released in 2014 as the band’s debut single, “Could Have Been Me” propelled The Struts onto the global stage. The song became a cultural phenomenon, racking up hundreds of millions of streams worldwide and breaking into Billboard’s Alternative Songs Top 5. It was later named one of Billboard’s “Songs That Defined the Decade”, and earned massive sync success, appearing in the blockbuster film Edge of Tomorrow, the MLB: The Show video game, and serving as the theme for NBC’s The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Its message of unapologetic ambition and fearless living resonated with fans across generations, cementing The Struts as one of the most vital rock acts of their era.

Now, in celebration of the song’s enduring legacy, The Struts have reunited with the track that launched their global success—this time joined by one of rock’s greatest guitar heroes. Sir Brian May’s unmistakable tone and artistry bring fresh energy and gravitas to the song, elevating it into a timeless collaboration between modern rock rebels and classic rock royalty.

Robey, who oversaw the signing, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership and the release, sharing, “It’s an honor to help bring new life to such an important record in The Struts’ history. ‘Could Have Been Me’ has already inspired millions around the world, and with the addition of Sir Brian May, it carries even more weight and significance. We’re thrilled to celebrate the song’s legacy while further enriching it with the spirit of rock royalty.”

Frank Liwall, President of KMG Distribution, adds in the excitement, “Partnering with The Struts is like plugging straight into the heart of rock ‘n’ roll. Their electrifying sound and unapologetic swagger embody everything we love about music—raw, real, and larger than life. We couldn’t be more thrilled to join forces with one of Britain’s most dynamic bands.”