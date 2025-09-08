Three Iconic Charlie Daniels Band Recordings Available Digitally For The First Time

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Three iconic albums from The Charlie Daniels Band (CDB) are now available digitally for the very first time. The titles — Country Stars N’ Stripes, Scioto County Fair LIVE 2005 and Live From Gilley’s — have dropped via Blue Hat Records.

“Blue Hat is thrilled to reintroduce these classic titles to the digital marketplace for the first time,” says Blue Hat partner Bob Frank. “Deluxe remastered physical will follow in 2026.”

Country Stars N’ Stripes was originally released in 2005 as a Cracker Barrel exclusive. The patriotic album contains twelve tracks, including CDB classics “In America,” “This Ain’t No Rag, It’s A Flag,” “The South’s Gonna Do It (Again)” and “The Devil Went Down To Georgia.”

Scioto County Fair LIVE 2005 was originally recorded live by the CDB in Lucasville, Ohio, in August of 2005. The 16-track album includes most of CDB’s fan favorites.

The CDB’s Live From Gilley’s was recorded earlier in Daniels’ career at the world’s largest honky tonk. On the 11-track recording, the CDB slays through all of the classics that made Daniels a household name.

Country Stars N’ Stripes Track Listing:

1. Star Spangled Banner

2. In America

3. This Ain’t No Rag, It’s A Flag

4. The Intimidator

5. God Bless The Mother

6. My Beautiful America

7. How Great Thou Art

8. Little Folks

9. Last Fallen Hero

10. America, I Believe In You

11. The South’s Gonna Do It (Again)

12. The Devil Went Down To Georgia

Scioto County Fair LIVE 2005 Track Listing:

1. Drinkin’ My Baby Goodbye

2. El Toreador

3. The Legend of Wooley Swamp

4. Intro/TV Voodoo

5. The Intimidator

6. In America

7. Opposites Attract

8. Floreeda Road

9. Simple Man

10. Long Haired Country Boy

11. Preachin’ Prayin’ Singin’

12. Heart Of My Heart

13. Band Intro

14. William Tell Overture

15. Orange Blossom Special – Star Spangled Banner

16. The Devil Went Down To Georgia

Live From Gilley’s Track Listing:

1. Love Pourin’ Out Of Me

2. The South’s Gonna Do It (Again)

3. What’d I Say

4. Can’t You See

5. Uneasy Rider

6. Class Of ’63

7. In America

8. Long Haired Country Boy

9. Drinkin’ My Baby Goodbye

10. Dixie On My Mind

11. The Devil Went Down To Georgia