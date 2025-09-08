Warren Zeiders Recognized With Pandora’s Billionaire Plaque

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Records artist Warren Zeiders was presented with Pandora’s Billionaire plaque, recognizing Zeiders’ over one billion streams on the platform. To celebrate the achievement, the country rocker stopped by SiriusXM The Highway’s Music Row Happy Hour and was featured on the cover of Pandora’s Country Billionaires station.

At only 26, Zeiders has already earned more than 3.6 billion global career streams (across all platforms), 2 billion TikTok views and 7.9 million monthly listeners on Spotify. In 2024, he won a CMT Award for “Breakthrough Male Music Video of the Year”, earned two, fan-voted PEOPLE’s Choice Country nominations, was featured on the star-studded Twisters Soundtrack, and earned his first No.1 Single with his RIAA Double Platinum Certified “Pretty Little Poison” (which was the No. 2 most-played song on all of Country radio in 2024).

On September 12, Zeiders will share the first new music since his Relapse, Lies, & Betrayal album earlier this year: his poignant new single “Only Bible.” “Only Bible” is a truthful reflection on Zeiders’ experience as a disciple of Christ, treading the line between sin and salvation.

Additionally, the multi-platinum-selling country star will continue his magnetic stage performances across North America this Fall in the “Relapse, Lies, & Betrayal” tour, beginning this month – see the full list of tour dates below and here.

RELAPSE, LIES, & BETRAYAL” FALL TOUR DATES

Thursday, September 11 – Maverik Center – Salt Lake City, UT *

Friday, September 12 – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater – Nampa, ID *

Saturday, September 13 – BECU Live at Northern Quest – Airway Heights, WA *

Thursday, September 18 – Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Bend, OR *

Friday, September 19 – Angel Of The Winds Arena – Everett, WA *

Saturday, September 20 – Abbotsford Centre – Abbotsford, BC #

Monday, September 22 – Prospera Place – Kelowna, BC #

Wednesday, September 24 – Scotiabank Saddledome – Calgary, AB #

Thursday, September 25 – Rogers Place – Edmonton, AB #

Saturday, September 27 – SaskTel Centre – Saskatoon, SK #

Sunday, September 28 – Canada Life Centre – Winnipeg, MB #

Wednesday, October 1 – Canada Life Place – London, ON *

Thursday, October 2 – Place Bell – Laval, QC *

Saturday, October 4 – Coca-Cola Coliseum – Toronto, ON *

Sunday, October 5 – Canadian Tire Centre – Ottawa, ON *

Tuesday, October 7 – Avenir Centre – Moncton, NB *

Wednesday, October 8 – Scotiabank Centre – Halifax, NS *

Friday, October 10 – Sports Illustrated Stadium – Harrison, NJ

Thursday, October 23 – The Astro Amphitheater – Omaha, NE *

Friday, October 24 – Cable Dahmer Arena – Independence, MO *

Saturday, October 25 – Chaifetz Arena – St. Louis, MO *

Thursday, October 30 – Atrium Health Amphitheater – Macon, GA *

Friday, October 31 – Addition Financial Arena – Orlando, FL *

Saturday, November 1 – Hertz Arena – Estero, FL *

Thursday, November 6 – Knoxville Civic Coliseum – Knoxville, TN *

Friday, November 7 – Appalachian Wireless Arena – Pikeville, KY *

Saturday, November 8 – Ford Center – Evansville, IN *

Thursday, November 13 – Salem Civic Center – Salem, VA *

Friday, November 14 – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena – Atlantic City, NJ *

Saturday, November 15 – Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT *

Thursday, November 20 – Charleston Coliseum – Charleston, WV *

Friday, November 21 – Covelli Centre – Youngstown, OH *

Saturday, November 22 – GIANT Center – Hershey, PA *

* denotes show with Chayce Beckham as support

# denotes show with Dylan Marlowe as support