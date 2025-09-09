Annie DiFranco & Kaitlinn Butts Join The Lineup Of We Save Us: Benefit Series For Abortion Access

(CelebrityAccess) — Following last month’s announcement of a trio of benefit concerts raising awareness of reproductive rights, organizers have added feminist music icon Ani DiFranco and musician, songwriter, and self-proclaimed cosmic cowgirl Kaitlin Butts to the lineup.

DiFranco will perform at the New Orleans edition of the series, taking place at the Toulouse Theatre on September 27, while Butts will appear at the Nashville concert at the iconic Exit/In on September 22.

They join a roster of musicians and comedians that also includes MGMT (DJ set), Lola Kirke, Ron Gallo, Annie DiRusso, Pom Pom Squad, Pell, A.J. Haynes (Seratones), Becca Mancari, Saya Meads, Joyelle Nicole Johnson, and more.

“In the deep South—and especially in Louisiana—we know that we save us, that we are each other’s magnitude and bond,” said AJ Haynes (Seratones), New Orleans performer and former president of the Louisiana Abortion Fund’s Board of Directors. “Access to reproductive care is an essential part of our survival. And we’ll always find a way to make it happen.”

NOISE FOR NOW (NFN) is a nonprofit that connects musicians, artists, and celebrities with grassroots organizations working in reproductive justice. To date, NFN has partnered with 575 artists and entertainers to raise more than $1.57 million for 67 reproductive justice organizations nationwide.

Abortion On Our Own Terms is a national campaign that uses culture change and advocacy to ensure safe, effective self-managed abortion is accessible to all people without stigma or legal risk.

Tickets for all three events are available now: https://noisefornow.org/events#wesaveus2025