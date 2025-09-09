Does Entertainment and ENDIT Take Ownership of Denver’s Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

DENVER (CelebrityAccess) — Does Entertainment and ENDIT announced that they have jointly assumed ownership of the famed Denver concert venue Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox and have named Knitting Factory Entertainment as its primary talent buyer.

The new ownership comes with a round of upgrades for the venue, including enhanced sound, state-of-the-art lighting, and improved production capabilities on stage and throughout the 465-capacity space. Production upgrades also include the addition of seven HD and 360° cameras for live-streaming or recording shows, with multi-track audio recording and post-production editing capabilities.

The venue, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, has already announced a lineup featuring Cherub, Pixel Grip, Prefuse 73, Jerry’s Middle Finger, Reprise, Andy Falco & Travis Book (of Infamous Stringdusters), David Murphy (formerly of STS9), Shakedown Street, Black Joe Lewis, Flyte, The Buttertones, and Cut Chemist & Chali 2na.

“Ophelia’s has always been more than just a spot for shows—it’s been a cultural hub,” said Allie Martin from Knitting Factory. “With Does Entertainment and ENDIT as partners, we’re excited to take it in a fresh direction while staying true to what makes it really special.”

“We’ve always admired the artistry and energy at Ophelia’s. This partnership is about preserving that magic while injecting new creative life into every aspect of the experience,” added Tom Stinchfield of Does Entertainment. “Our shows through year-end will serve as a toast to the last ten years—and a glimpse into the bold new era ahead.”