Dr. Christopher ‘Tricky’ Stewart To Keynote The 2025 AIMP–MMF-US Atlanta Summit

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) — The Association of Independent Music Publishers (AIMP) Atlanta Chapter and the Music Managers Forum–US (MMF-US) revealed that Dr. Christopher “Tricky” Stewart is set to deliver the Songwriter Keynote at the 2025 AIMP–MMF-US Atlanta Summit.

A five-time Grammy winner, Stewart has built a career in the business of hits, helping create songs for artists such as Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera, and Katy Perry, among others.

Stewart’s keynote will take place Thursday, September 18 at 4 U Recording and will focus on songwriting, creative decision-making, and practical lessons drawn from one of the industry’s most consistent hitmakers.

The 2025 edition of the AIMP–MMF-US Atlanta Summit runs September 18–19, with confirmed participants including SoundOn Distribution (TikTok), TuneCore Distribution & Publishing, EMPIRE Distribution & Publishing, Sound Royalties, The MLC, Bootleg, Adaptive Music, and Artist Growth.

The program also features networking opportunities and evening entertainment, including a Welcome Mixer with light bites, networking, and live performances from AIMP ATL and MMF-US members. Friday, September 19 will conclude with a Happy Hour Networking Mixer from 6 to 7 p.m.

Additional speakers, industry partners, and programming highlights will be announced in the coming weeks.