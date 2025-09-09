Dutch Talent Exec Bo de Raaff Launches MADE. by Talent Management

(CelebrityAccess) — Dutch music industry veteran Bo de Raaff has launched a new management company, , MADE. by Talent, offering a range of services that include talent development, management, and personal coaching.

At launch, MADE. by Talent’s roster includes singer Kimberly Fransens, and the management company is actively seeking signings with both established and emerging artists.

With almost two decades in the industry, de Raaff has previously held positions at brands such as Imagem Music, and Warner Music Benelux and most recently, CTM Music.

“We support both emerging talent and established names in further developing their careers. Our approach combines strategic insight with room for creativity, ensuring artistic and business growth go hand in hand,” the company said.