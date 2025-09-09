Lee Abrams: Older Listeners And Music Discovery

Can older listeners discover new music? Absolutely. It can play a vital role in creating a rich musical experience, but it requires a deep understanding of how to connect with and inspire them. There are venues for this exploration, and more will emerge. Here’s one perspective:

Common pitfalls to avoid:

It’s crucial not to inundate them with “indie” music or the latest trends. Many may have little interest, leading to a potential generational disconnect. There’s an inherent bias here. However, new artists can thrive if their music aligns with the audience’s tastes.

A select few, often connected to the music industry, appreciate all genres. This is rare, as most have defined preferences. While there are many music enthusiasts in this demographic, they seek a broad experience on their own terms.

Realities of music discovery for older listeners:

Delving into the depth of their favorite artists is essential. It’s about appreciating entire careers rather than just individual songs. “Oh wow” moments—like rediscovering a classic Santana track—blend familiarity with excitement.

Exploring unconventional genres can be rewarding. While the songs may be new, they align with listeners’ musical heritage, such as blues, roots music, old-school electronic, and overlooked classics.

These explorations embody the spirit of discovery, balancing timelessness with unpredictability.

New releases from established artists are important, but they need to be celebrated. This presents an opportunity for special programming that engages both the artists and their audience. Rather than a casual interview or phone call, these new works should be showcased through dedicated on-air events. Consistent promotion and thoughtful presentation are key, as tracks may not have the same impact as the artists’ classic hits. While some artists may not consistently produce engaging music, when they do, it deserves attention.

Many listeners in this group may be musically complacent. While music is integral to their lives, they often don’t actively seek new experiences, preferring a reliable musical home. A well-curated radio channel could fulfill this need, but such a platform is yet to emerge.

This audience possesses significant purchasing power. Introducing them to the soundtrack of their lives can lead to commercial opportunities.

Their passion for music runs deep. They want to enjoy music as they always have, but: a) They tend to be very selective, investing in concert tickets only for artists they truly adore. b) They may lack musical inspiration rather than motivation. Media often fails to meet their expectations, leaving a gap a well-targeted radio station could fill. c) They are acutely aware of music commercialization. Awards shows and superficial presentations feel hollow. They crave soulful experiences, whether through audio, video, or live events.

Engaging this audience and facilitating their music discovery may be complex, but it is entirely achievable with the right focus and execution.