Post Atlantic, Hayley Williams’ Label Pacts With Secrecy Distribution

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Secretly Distribution announced a new partnership with Hayley Williams label imprint, Post Atlantic.

The deal will see Secretly provide physical and digital distribution, digital and retail marketing, and financial and technological support for all Post Atlantic releases.

“I chose to go with Secretly because one of the founders told me they’d always be independent because his co-founder ‘would never take the money’ and that just made my little punk rock heart sing,” says Hayley Williams. “What a luxury to be able to sort of start my career over in this way, with more connectedness amongst the team. And ownership for the first time ever.”

“It is a thrill to work with Hayley Williams and her team on this incredible album and creative campaign,” says Evan Whikehart, Head of Label & Shared Services at Secretly Distribution. “The fact that such an accomplished and iconic artist elected to self-release with Secretly Distribution and our Label Services team is a testament to the growing power of independence in the music industry today. We’re honored to support a generation-defining musician and her tremendous work.”