RIAA: Streaming Propels Recorded Music To Record Highs In The First Half Of 2025

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on Tuesday released its mid-year report, revealing that recorded music generated record-breaking revenues of $5.6 billion across all formats during the reporting period.

Paid subscriptions to streaming music platforms drove growth, rising 5.7% to $3.2 billion, while US subscriptions grew 6.4% year over year to 105 million.

Streaming continued to provide the lion’s share of recorded music revenue in 2025, generating $4.68 billion during the reporting period and accounting for 84% of the market.

Vinyl remained an important revenue source for the recorded music sector in the first half of 2025, generating $457 million and making up more than three-quarters of all physical music revenues. For the fifth consecutive year, vinyl outsold CDs, according to the RIAA.

“These numbers show a stable and sustainable foundation as music continues to be one of America’s strongest exports, with US artists accounting for one in three global streams—more than the next six countries combined. Aligning our reporting with international standards allows us to tell that story more clearly than ever,” said RIAA VP of Research Matt Bass.