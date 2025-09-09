RockForce Acquires Oklahoma-Based QSR Productions

TULSA, OK (CelebrityAccess) — RockForce, the live event production company, announced it is expanding its capabilities through the acquisition of QSR Productions, a leading provider of stagehands, riggers, loaders, camera operators, and spotlight operators.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, QSR Productions strengthens RockForce’s presence in the south-central United States, a rapidly growing hub for concerts, festivals, corporate events, and trade shows. Known for its client-focused approach, QSR aligns with RockForce’s commitment to combining scale and efficiency with the personal attention and precision that define its Workforce Division. This division delivers site, steel, and production crews; rigging services; and on-site leadership to ensure seamless execution for events of every size.

“QSR’s strong regional presence, proven technical expertise, and exceptional client care make them an ideal addition to RockForce,” said Chris Schuman, COO of RockForce. “Their team not only expands our footprint across the region, but their technology-driven approach enhances how we staff, manage, and deliver events anywhere in North America.”

QSR is widely recognized for its ability to staff and deliver across diverse event types, as well as for its advanced integration of technology into live event production and workforce management. Its systems streamline onboarding, processing, staffing, and payroll while providing detailed tracking of client relationships and new business opportunities—capabilities that set it apart in a field where many providers still rely on traditional methods.

“RockForce’s reputation for excellence and scale aligns perfectly with how we’ve built QSR,” said Greg Anderson, founder of QSR Productions. “Joining forces allows us to leverage their North America–wide network while continuing to provide the personal service and technical precision our clients rely on.”