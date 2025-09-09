The Music Venue Trust Distributes More Than $100,000 To 38 Grassroots Venues Across The UK

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Music Venue Trust (MVT), the charity representing hundreds of UK grassroots music venues (GMVs), has announced the distribution of funds to support 38 venues across England, Scotland, and Wales.

The latest round of funding, worth more than £100,000, was raised during Sam Fender’s arena tour, which wrapped at the end of 2024. The funds will be used to address challenges such as licensing issues, legal disputes, noise complaints, financial crises, and sudden, unpredictable shocks like floods, fires, or bereavement.

Each grant or intervention is tied to a full audit and support process to ensure long-term sustainability, with the goal of preventing venues from falling into crises that could force closure.

Venues receiving funding include Stereo, Sub Club, Paper Dress Vintage, The Hunter Club, The White Hotel, The Strines Nightingale, Spanners, The Garibaldi Hotel, Moor Beer Vaults, Slay Glasgow, Hippos, Ashburton Arts Centre, Clwb Ifor Bach, Newhampton Arts Centre, The Verdict, The Peer Hat, and several in the North East such as Little Buildings, NE Volume Music Bar & Venue, and The Globe.

A further 19 venues received more than £50,000 in direct improvement grants, enabling upgrades to facilities, technical equipment, and infrastructure to enhance the experience for artists, staff, and audiences.

“It’s brilliant to see that the money raised from the arena tour is making a real difference to so many venues,” Sam Fender said. “The grassroots circuit has been decimated over the last 10 years or so, and the idea that money from shows in big venues supports the smaller venues, where it all starts for musicians like me, is just common sense. These places are legendary.”