Alex Frank Named Chief Brand Officer At 237 Global

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — 237 Global, the fan experience and tech company, announced the promotion of Alex Frank to the position of Chief Brand Office.

In her new role, Frank will continue to be based in New York City, reporting to company founder and CEO Mark Weiss.

“I’m pleased to announce the promotion of Alex Frank to the role of Chief Brand Officer (CBO). Since joining 237, Alex has demonstrated exceptional leadership, creativity, and sales acumen in shaping our brand. Her work has been instrumental in elevating our presence in the market and building meaningful connections with our clients,” Weiss said.

“In her new role, Alex will lead aspects of our artist relations, brand strategy, creative direction, and market positioning, ensuring that the company’s values and vision are reflected across every touchpoint. Her leadership will be key as we continue to grow and expand into new opportunities,” he continued.

“I’m honored to step into the Chief Brand Officer role at 237 Global, especially at a time when artists are redefining how they engage with fans – building lasting careers and meaningful revenue streams in the process,” Frank added. “237 is at the forefront of that shift, rewriting the playbook for direct-to-fan strategy. I’m excited to help shape and share that story across the industry while deepening our partnerships with artist teams. I believe this is just the beginning of how 237 will help artists thrive in a changing music economy. Huge thanks to Mark Weiss for his trust, vision, and unwavering belief in the power of fan experiences to drive lasting impact.”

With a career that spans 14 years, Frank’s resume includes past roles at major labels and most recently, Head of Music at Gala Games, a blockchain gaming company.