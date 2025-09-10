America’s River Roots Festival Cancels Ticketed Shows For 2025

CINCINNATI, OH (CelebrityAccess) — With just a month to go before the gates were due to open, organizers for America’s River Roots Festival in Cincinnati announced the cancellation of ticketed performances at the event for 2025.

Headliners who had been previously announced for the festival included Weezer, Maren Morris, Mt. Joy and Janelle Monáe. A slate of regional and rising artists are still scheduled to perform across the five day event, including Chapel Hart, the Harvey Mason Trio, Jon Lampley, Over the Rhine, and the Netherton Varner Band, among others.

In a statement provided to Cincinnati’s WCPO, a rep for the fest said: “This decision allows us to focus even more on what our community has told us they value most: free and affordable experiences for people of all ages.”

The statement went on to note that ticketholders for the affected performances have been provided with information about refunds.

which takes place along the Ohio River in Cincinnati, Covington and Newport from Oct. 8-12.