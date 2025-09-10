How KPop Demon Hunters Mailed The Formula For Fandom

(Hypebot) — KPop Demon Hunters became Netflix’s most-watched film by representing authentic fandom and K-pop culture. Its blend of real fan insight and universal themes turned a niche into a global hit. Learn how KPop Demon Hunters nailed the formula for fandom.

by Olivia Jones via MIDiA Research

KPop Demon Hunters has taken the world by storm. With 266 million all-time views (at time of writing), it is currently Netflix’s most-watched film ever. That’s not to mention the success of its soundtrack – four songs from the film are in the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10, with breakout hit “Golden” currently holding the No. 1 spot. While there are many aspects unique to KPop Demon Hunters that contribute to the film’s massive popularity, its success is built on a simple foundation that any creator can learn from – authenticity.

KPop Demon Hunters is made by fans, for fans

A large part of KPop Demon Hunters’ success comes from the power of fandom. K-pop fans are streaming the soundtrack, doing TikTok challenges, and turning out in droves to attend sing-along screenings of the film. While other K-pop-themed media have often inspired middling reactions among fans, KPop Demon Hunters has built a strong following. So why is it so well-received by a notoriously picky fanbase? Simply put, the film appeals to people who love K-pop because it’s made by people who love K-pop. Many members of the film’s art team drew on their own experiences as “serious K-pop fans” to create the characters (per Mashable). The music credits also feature actual K-pop professionals, such as EJAE – an accomplished K-pop songwriter – and producers from K-pop label THEBLACKLABEL.

Every frame of KPop Demon Hunters displays how much care and thought the creators put into making it. The film is a love letter to K-pop – to the music, the culture, and, of course, the fans. Fandom is an important facet of identity for many, as 55% of consumers agree that the fandom they are a part of is “a place where they can really be themselves” (source: MIDiA Research Q2 2025 Consumer Survey). Fans want to see themselves reflected in the media they enjoy – when they feel something resonates with their identity, they are more likely to tune in, show up, and support.

KPop Demon Hunters amplify this identity resonance by honouring the diversity of K-pop fans, depicting fans of different ages and genders throughout the movie rather than relying on the stereotypical caricature of K-pop fans as rabid teenage girls. This diversity is seen in real-life K-pop fandom as well. According to MIDiA’s global Q2 2025 consumer survey, only 10% of K-pop fans are under 20 years old – 78% of K-pop fans are over 25 with 25% aged 25-34, followed by 19% aged 35-44.There is also a relatively even gender split, as 55% of K-pop fans surveyed identify as female and 45% identify as male (source: MIDiA Research Q2 2025 Consumer Survey). Despite this, K-pop fans alone did not lead to KPop Demon Hunters becoming a global phenomenon.

Formula For Fandom: Culturally specific yet globally resonant

KPop Demon Hunters’ authentic celebration of K-pop and fan culture mixed with a thrilling fantasy plot gives it widespread appeal. While the story is told through the lens of K-pop, the film’s overarching message of acceptance and community resonates with all viewers, whether they’re K-pop fans or not. In this way, it reflects K-pop’s own meteoric rise – one of the reasons for the genre’s global success is how it mixes specific cultural elements (both Korean and Western) with a positive message that transcends language barriers and inspires fans.

The film has also served as an entry for new K-pop fans. Many people who have never listened to K-pop loved the film, and it inspired some of them to check out more of the music. KPop Demon Hunters, in many ways, functions like a “K-pop appetiser”, giving unfamiliar viewers a taste of the fandom and culture without overwhelming them – ultimately leaving them wanting to explore more on their own. By creating a compelling story that anyone can enjoy while still leaving “easter eggs” for those more familiar with K-pop fandom, the film has captured the hearts of fans and non-fans alike.

The global success of KPop Demon Hunters illustrates that “niche” no longer means “small” – creators do not have to compromise authenticity to achieve mainstream popularity. This is what allowed the film to become Netflix’s most-watched ever, despite only a minority (14%) of consumers in our Q2 survey identifying as K-pop fans. The secret to growing (and eventually monetising) fans is to put authenticity at the centre of every project. Fans are not some elusive market – they simply want to feel seen and appreciated. Similarly, it is vital that creators are actually fans of what they create. Fans can feel when genuine care is put into a project – but they can also tell when someone is only masquerading as a fan. By blending a universal message with an authentic ode to a genre, KPop Demon Hunters shows that winning over fans is not impossible – it just requires genuine dedication.