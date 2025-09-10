Legends and ASM Global Complete Their Tie-Up As Legends Global

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Legends and ASM Global have been fully integrated as Legends Global, completing a process that began with Legends’ acquisition of ASM Global in August 2024.

The newly united company offers a range of services for venues and events, including feasibility and consulting, owner’s representation, sales, partnerships, venue management, hospitality, merchandise, content, and booking.

The company’s leadership team includes Brett Parker, President and Chief Financial Officer; Chris Bray, President of Europe; Chad Estis, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer; Tom Funk, President of Hospitality; Chris Hibbs, President of Partnerships; Harvey Lister, Chairman and CEO of APAC and MENA; Mike Ondrejko, President of Sales; Doug Thornton, President of North American Venues; and Ben Wrigley, President of CSL. With operations across Africa, Asia, Europe, Oceania, and North and South America, Legends Global delivers the benefits of global scale with unparalleled local expertise.

Their portfolio of managed venues and teams includes Real Madrid, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Yankees, FC Barcelona, Chelsea FC, the University of Notre Dame, the Ryder Cup, ICC Sydney Convention Center, Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, OVO Arena Wembley in London, Soldier Field in Chicago, AO Arena in Manchester, Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong, along with global leagues and properties including the LA28 Olympics, NFL, MLB, NASCAR, and PGA of America.

“Legends Global is uniting with a shared commitment to excellence and with one clear focus: delivering world-class experiences at unmatched scale and quality for our partners,” said Dan Levy, CEO of Legends Global. “Our global network, expertise, and passion for bringing people together allow us to serve our partners and their guests with seamless execution and constant innovation. This new era positions us to shape the future of live entertainment across the world’s most iconic venues and events.”

Private equity investor Sixth Street is the majority investor in Legends Global, in partnership with YGE Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of the New York Yankees, and Jones Concessions LP, a Jerry Jones family company.