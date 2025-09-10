Reservoir Media Acquires The Rights To The Catalog Of Jazz Legend Miles Davis

(CelebrityAccess) — Reservoir Media, Inc., the independent music publishing company, announced the acquisition of the publishing catalog of legendary jazz icon Miles Davis.

The deal also includes rights to Davis’ recorded music and will see Reservoir partner with the Davis Estate on name and likeness opportunities.

The catalog features genre-defining albums such as Birth of the Cool (1957), Kind of Blue (1959), and Bitches Brew (1970), among numerous others.

The announcement comes as the Miles Davis Estate plans to mark the 100th anniversary of the pioneering jazz musician’s birth. For the centennial, Reservoir will collaborate with the estate—overseen by his daughter Cheryl Davis, his son Erin Davis, and his nephew and musical collaborator Vincent Wilburn Jr., along with general manager Darryl Porter and attorney Jeff Biederman—to pursue opportunities related to the milestone, including a variety of events, special programming, high-profile tributes and concerts, and marketing collaborations.

“We are so pleased to begin this new chapter of Miles’ legacy—we are looking forward to working with Golnar, David, and the entire team at Reservoir,” stated Erin Davis.

“Miles Davis is one of the most influential musicians of all time, and it is an incredible honor that his catalog has found a home at Reservoir. We are deeply grateful to the entire Miles Davis Estate—Cheryl, Erin, Vince, Darryl, and Jeff—for entrusting us with this responsibility,” added Reservoir Founder and Chief Executive Officer Golnar Khosrowshahi. “This moment is also a recognition of Reservoir’s proven commitment and capability to preserve legacies and reignite discovery of legendary artists on modern platforms, like streaming and social media. As we head into his centennial year, we look forward to showcasing Miles’ brilliance to new audiences, ensuring his music continues to be heard and celebrated worldwide.”