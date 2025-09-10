Rising Nashville Singer-SongwriterSchmitty Signs A Booking Deal With The Neal Agency

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Rising Midwestern singer-songwriter Schmitty announced that he has signed with The Neal Agency for booking.

“I couldn’t think of a better home for my booking than The Neal Agency. Jake, Ryan, and the team feel like family and share the same values I grew up with back home in the Midwest,” said Schmitty. “With a roster that looks like my playlist and a winning culture all around, it’s a dream come true. Let’s get to work!”

TNA agent Jake Moore added, “We are thrilled to welcome Schmitty to our roster. His mix of raw talent and storytelling instantly stood out.”

Schmitty, who is also signed to Warner Chappell, is preparing for the release of his debut six-song EP, Office With a View, which lands on streaming platforms on Friday.

Recent successful releases include “Cadillac,” “This Side of the Porchlight,” and the debut album’s title track, “Office With a View.”