Robby Krieger To Lead An All-Star Lineup For The 60th Anniversary Tribute To The Doors At The Greek Theater

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — An all-star lineup of special guests will join Doors guitarist Robby Krieger for “A 60th Anniversary Doors Celebration” at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, October 30.

The lineup also includes Greg Gonzalez (Cigarettes After Sex), Perry Farrell (Jane’s Addiction), Fantastic Negrito, Chris Goss (Masters of Reality), Kevin Martin (Candlebox), John Doe (X), Deryck Whibley (Sum 41), Robert DeLeo (Stone Temple Pilots), Carmine Appice (Vanilla Fudge), Stephen Adler (Guns N’ Roses), Adam Kury (Candlebox), and Orianthi, with additional guests to be announced in the coming weeks.

This one-night-only event will honor 60 years of the groundbreaking Los Angeles band with a special tribute to their 1970 release Morrison Hotel—featuring the classics “Roadhouse Blues,” “Waiting for the Sun,” “The Spy,” and “Peace Frog”—along with other Doors favorites, including songs never performed live by the original band.

The evening will open with a set from Tripform, featuring Pablo Manzarek, son of the late Ray Manzarek, before Krieger, his band (Ed Roth, Dan Rothchild, Ty Dennis, and Waylon Krieger), and the lineup of guests take the stage.

The Greek Theatre performance will serve as the grand finale to The Doors’ 60th anniversary celebrations, which Krieger launched earlier this year with five sold-out shows at the Whisky a Go Go, the legendary venue where The Doors’ story began.

“Sixty years ago, when The Doors were happening, I had no idea that in the next century we would still be talking about and playing these records,” said Krieger. “I feel so blessed that just about every day someone stops me to talk about The Doors and thank me for making the music they still love today. The people who recognize me seem to be getting nicer all the time… I like to say that it’s a good problem to have.”

Krieger, along with drummer John Densmore are the two remaining members of The Doors. Frontman and co-founder Jim Morrison died in Paris in 1971 at the age of 23 while keyboard Ray Manzarek passed in 2013.