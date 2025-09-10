WOMAD Canceled For 2025

WILTSHIRE, UK (CelebrityAccess) — The organizers of the World of Music, Arts and Dance Festival (WOMAD) have announced that the long-running world music and dance event will take a hiatus in 2025, with plans to return “fully charged” in 2026 at a new site.

Co-founded in 1980 by Peter Gabriel, WOMAD has been staged at Charlton Park in Wiltshire since 2007, pausing only during the coronavirus pandemic in 2021 and 2022. In addition to its flagship UK edition, WOMAD festivals have been held worldwide, including in New Zealand since 2003. The New Zealand edition of the festival will also be on hiatus in 2026.

Read the full statement below:

We have an update about WOMAD 2025 to share with you all:

After a hugely successful 42nd year, over which time we have put on over 300 festivals around the world, we are pleased to announce that WOMAD is moving to a new home, not far from our site for the past 17 years in Wiltshire. To ensure that the festival can continue to thrive for years to come in our new location, we have decided to take a year off in 2025 before returning fully charged in 2026.

WOMAD, like many festivals and events, has seen some challenges post covid and we are now engaged in the process of re-evaluating, regenerating and reinvigorating everything we do – and where we want to go in the future. We’re delighted to say we’ll be announcing our new plans over the next few weeks.

Over the next 12 months we are full steam ahead with a number of WOMAD festivals around the world including WOMADelaide, WOMAD New Zealand and WOMAD Cáceres with plans for further events in Las Palmas, Brazil and Chile, as well as exploring a special UK event for next year to deliver a taste of the unique WOMAD experience– hopefully to be announced in the coming weeks.

We want to send a massive “Thank You” to all of the brilliant staff at Charlton Park who made us feel welcome for the last 17 years, pulling us out of many sticky situations (quite literally, on those rainy weekends!). We couldn’t have done what we did without you.

Also, to the fabulous community in Malmesbury, Charlton, and all the surrounding villages for whom we created a few days of disruption each year. You have always responded positively and embraced WOMAD, welcoming us into your community and working with us in so many ways.

Finally, thank you to all of the Festival-Goers, Artists, Crew, Contractors, Volunteers, and Traders who make WOMAD possible, a treasure in the festival calendar and a vital contribution to bringing communities together from all over the world to celebrate diversity and tolerance through Music, Arts, Dance, and Culture.

We look forward to welcoming you all to our new site in 2026.

Peter and The WOMAD Team