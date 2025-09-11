Adam Duvendeck Named General Manager at Dignity Health Sports Park

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Sports and live entertainment company AEG has promoted Adam Duvendeck to General Manager of Dignity Health Sports Park, the 125-acre multi-sport and entertainment campus in Carson, California.

Duvendeck officially assumed the role on September 1 and will oversee all aspects of day-to-day operations, venue management, event booking, and strategic planning for the complex, which includes the 27,000-seat stadium that serves as home to the LA Galaxy.

He will also manage facility operations for the park’s multiple venues, several of which are slated to host competitions during the 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Duvendeck most recently served as Assistant General Manager and Vice President of Operations, overseeing the production of hundreds of events annually. He first joined AEG in 2011.

“Adam has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, operational expertise, and a strong commitment to our organizational values,” said Dan Beckerman, President and CEO of AEG. “As a two-time Olympian and five-time U.S. Track Cycling National Champion, he brings a unique perspective to this role, blending athletic insights with executive expertise. Adam’s passion for our campus makes him the ideal person to lead Dignity Health Sports Park into its next chapter. We are confident that under his guidance, the venue will continue to thrive as a premier destination and community cornerstone.”

“Stepping onto this campus more than two decades ago, I knew Dignity Health Sports Park was a special place,” said Duvendeck. “Today, it’s an honor to lead this iconic venue and the incredible team behind it. From hosting the LA Galaxy to world-class events, this stadium is where community, competition, and culture meet. I look forward to building on its legacy and delivering unforgettable experiences as we head toward the 2028 Olympic Games.”

“I want to congratulate Adam on his well-deserved promotion,” added Tom Braun, President of Business Operations and Chief Operating Officer for the LA Galaxy. “He has been a tremendous partner and resource to the Galaxy, and his leadership has played a major role in our efforts to deliver best-in-class fan experiences. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with him.”