Bert Berns Posthumously Inducted By The Songwriter Hall of Fame

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The Songwriters Hall of Fame (SHOF) announced the posthumous induction of the influential songwriter and producer Bert Berns.

Berns, who died at the age of 38 in 1967, wrote some of the biggest hits of the era, including “Twist and Shout,” “Piece of My Heart,” “Hang On, Sloopy,” “Everybody Needs Somebody to Love,” “Brown Eyed Girl,” “Tell Him,” “I Want Candy,” “Cry to Me,” “I’ll Be a Liar,” “Cry Baby,” and “Heart Be Still.”

His music has been recorded by a diverse and large array of artists, including the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Solomon Burke, Van Morrison, Janis Joplin, Led Zeppelin, Otis Redding, David Bowie, Big Brother and the Holding Company, the Isley Brothers, The Moody Blues, Wilson Pickett, Melissa Etheridge, Gene Pitney, the Animals, the Yardbirds, Erma Franklin, Dusty Springfield, The Exciters, Garnet Mimms, The Strangeloves, and more.

In 1965, he launched his own label, BANG Records, whose roster included the likes of Neil Diamond, Van Morrison, and The McCoys. The following year he established R&B and soul music label Shout Records.

Berns was inducted during a ceremony held last night at 54 Below cabaret club in New York City that included live performances by Cassandra Berns, singer Betty Harris, Tony-nominated actress Mary Bridget Davies (A Night with Janis Joplin), and Broadway stars from the musical Piece of My Heart: The Bert Berns Story, including Bryan Fenkart, Linda Hart, and Teresa Gattison.