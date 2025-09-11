Brittany Davis Signs With TKA

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — Seattle-based musician, producer, and engineer Brittany Davis has signed for representation with The Kurland Agency.

News of the signing follows the release in June of Black Thunder, Davis’ latest studio effort. Produced in just three days, the album features Davis on the keyboards and vocals along with Evan Flory-Barnes on bass, and D’Vonne Lewis on drums.

“She is channeling something or someone else,” producer Josh Evans adds. “Voices, spirits, the divine — something bigger than the room itself. Something more than just the three musicians playing — something older, something deeper.”

At TKA, Davis will be represented by Jack Randall.