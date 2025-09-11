Camille Hackney And Bart Saunt Appointed To Senior Branding Roles At Primary Wave

NEW YORK & LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Independent publisher Primary Wave Music announced the expansion of its dedicated branding division with the addition of Camille Hackney as Head of Brand Partnerships and Bart Saunt as Senior Vice President. Hackney will be based in the company’s New York office, while Saunt will join from Los Angeles. Both will report to Chief Brand Officer Jeffrey Straughn, who is also based in New York.

Hackney brings two decades of experience to Primary Wave. Most recently, she worked across several Warner Music Group labels, including EastWest Records and Elektra Entertainment Group, but spent nearly twenty years at Atlantic Records, where she served as Chief Partnerships Officer and Head of the Global Brand Partnerships Council for Warner Music Group in New York City.

“I am thrilled to see our team mature and grow all at the same time,” said Straughn. “I’ve known Camille for over 20 years and have always respected and admired not only her work, but also her competitive spirit and strong reputation in the brand space. To say I’m excited to have her join our growing team would be an understatement, and I’m looking forward to working closely with her over the coming years.”

“Even while at rival labels, Jeff and I often spoke about working together someday, so I’m absolutely ecstatic to join him and the team at Primary Wave,” shared Hackney. “I’ve watched the company grow into a true powerhouse in the business, and I’m honored to bring my experience to contribute to the success of this unmatched roster of artists and estates.”

Saunt also brings extensive industry experience to his new role. At Universal Music Group, he led the label group’s expansion into trademark licensing and collaborated with corporate brand partners to support catalogs including Bob Marley, The Beatles, Velvet Underground, Bon Jovi, The Beach Boys, Alice Cooper, Tony Bennett, Robbie Robertson, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, OneRepublic, Blue Note, Motown Records, and others.

“Bart has already proven to be a great addition with his early contributions to the company, putting wins on the board from day one,” said Straughn. “We’re lucky to have him on the team.”

“Having worked across some of the world’s biggest catalogs, I’m excited to bring that experience to Primary Wave and build partnerships that introduce legendary artists to new generations of fans,” said Saunt. “What drew me here is the pace and vision—this is a company that has been innovating for 20 years and still moves faster than anyone else.”