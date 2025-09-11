Mercury Prize 2025 Shortlist Revealed as Awards Head to Newcastle

NEWCASTLE, UK (CelebrityAccess) — For the first time in its history, the Mercury Prize will take place outside of London, highlighting the best in British and Irish music in 2025.

The 12 albums competing for Album of the Year span genres from experimental sounds to chart-topping pop, with winners selected solely on artistic merit rather than commercial success.

The 12 albums shortlisted for the 2025 Mercury Prize are:

CMAT – EURO-COUNTRY

Emma-Jean Thackray – Weirdo

FKA twigs – EUSEXUA

Fontaines D.C. – Romance

Jacob Alon – In Limerence

Joe Webb – Hamstrings & Hurricanes

Martin Carthy – Transform Me Then Into a Fish

Pa Salieu – Afrikan Alien

PinkPantheress – Fancy That

Pulp – More

Sam Fender – People Watching

Wolf Alice – The Clearing

The winner will be revealed at an awards ceremony held outside London for the first time, at Utilita Arena in Newcastle. The gala will feature live performances from many of the shortlisted artists, culminating in the announcement of the 2025 Mercury Prize winner.

The judging panel includes Danielle Perry (broadcaster and writer), Jamie Cullum (musician and Radio 2 broadcaster), Jamz Supernova (6 Music DJ and broadcaster), Jeff Smith (Head of Music, Radio 2 & Radio 6 Music), Lea Stonhill (music programming consultant), Mistajam (songwriter, DJ, and broadcaster), Phil Alexander (creative director, Kerrang!, contributing editor, Mojo), Sian Eleri (Radio 1 broadcaster and DJ), Will Hodgkinson (chief rock and pop critic, The Times), and Sophie Williams (music writer and broadcaster). Jeff Smith serves as chair of the judging panel.

Alongside the awards show, music development agency Generator will host Mercury Fringe, a week-long series of live music events across the region. Participating venues include The Glasshouse in Gateshead, Pop Recs in Sunderland, Queens Hall Arts in Northumberland, World Headquarters, and Tyneside Cinema in Newcastle, with more locations to be announced.