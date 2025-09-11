MIDiA’s Mark Mulligan To Keynote Music Technotics Pre-Conference Online Event

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Music Tectonics announced it will host its Online Preconference event, featuring a keynote by media analyst and MIDiA Research founder Mark Mulligan.

Set for September 17, 2025, the preconference takes place ahead of the main Music Tectonics Conference and is open to ticketholders of the main conference.

With more than two decades of experience in the entertainment industry, Mulligan will provide insights into the data-driven trends shaping the music industry.

In addition to the keynote, the preconference will feature pitches from the ten Swimming with Narwhals Startup Pitch Competition semi-finalists. Each year, Music Tectonics invites early-stage startups from around the world to apply for a chance to present their business ideas to industry insiders.

This year, the startups pitching are Bonza Music, Cipher, Deep Noise, Mookee, Music League, Open Sesame, Plates, Roxxem, Sesh, and This is Noise. Only four will advance to pitch at the Music Tectonics Conference in Santa Monica, California, on November 5. The 2025 Narwhals judges are investors Bruce Hamilton (Everybody Ventures), Scott Yusuke Sugine (Yamaha Music Innovation Fund), and Sun Jen Yung (Nfluence Partners).

The event will close with a Q&A session with the investor panel, open to audience participation.

The 2025 edition of the Music Tectonics Conference will take place in Los Angeles from November 4–6.