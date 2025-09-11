Register Of Copyrights Shira Perlmutter’s Firing Overturned By Appeals Court

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — A federal appeals court on Wednesday ordered the reinstatement of Shira Perlmutter as the Register of Copyrights at the Library of Congress, as she challenges her abrupt firing by the Trump administration earlier this year.

Perlmutter was removed from her post on May 10, 2025, following the dismissal of Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. President Trump appointed Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche as acting Librarian of Congress shortly thereafter.

The court’s 2-1 ruling noted that Perlmutter’s removal was “akin to the President trying to fire a federal judge’s law clerk” and not permitted by law. Judges Florence Pan and J. Michelle Childs emphasized that Perlmutter, a legislative branch employee housed within the Library of Congress, cannot be dismissed by the executive branch.

The dissenting opinion, penned by Judge Joseph Walker, argued that Perlmutter’s authority over copyright law constituted the sort of executive power that permitted the President to terminate her from the role.

Wednesday’s order will likely be appealed by the Trump administration in the D.C. Circuit or in an emergency appeal to the Supreme Court, which has thus far proved to be a reliable ally for the President.