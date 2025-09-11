Twenty One Pilots Sues Temu Over Allegedly Counterfeit Merch Sales

(CelebrityAccess) — The rock band Twenty One Pilots has filed a lawsuit against the online marketplace Temu, alleging that the Chinese-owned company appropriated their trademarked logo to sell counterfeit merchandise.

The suit, filed in California on September 9, claims that Whaleco Inc., which operates as Temu, damaged the band’s brand through the “systematic marketing and sale of counterfeit versions of the brand’s trademark on products.”

The filing includes multiple examples of allegedly counterfeit merchandise, including clothing and other items, which the band says were being sold on the platform at prices far below those of the genuine articles.

The complaint also alleges that Temu was notified of the situation but failed to “meaningfully respond.”

In a statement to People magazine, a spokesperson for Temu said the company takes copyright claims seriously but intends to defend itself in court.