Twisted Sister Announce 50th Anniversary Tour For 2026

(CelebrityAccess) — Rock veterans Twisted Sister announced they are reuniting (sort of) for a 50th anniversary world tour in 2026.

While no dates have been announced, the tour will mark the band’s first since 2016, when they wrapped their Forty and F**k It tour.

“Beginning on February 2nd, 1976, in a little bar called The Turtleneck Inn in Hunter Mountain, NY, Dee Snider, Eddie Ojeda, and I have called ourselves Twisted Sister and stood shoulder to shoulder for nearly five decades, through multiple personnel changes and thousands of performances. We are proud to celebrate a milestone that once felt unthinkable: a 50-year anniversary!! We have created a music and performance legacy that has and will continue to inspire millions of fans around the world. Twisted Forever, Forever Twisted!” said founding guitarist and manager Jay Jay French.

“If you’re lucky enough to be in a band that people still want to see after fifty years(!), how can you not answer the call? In 2026, Twisted Fucking Sister will hit stages around the world because WE STILL WANNA ROCK!!” added frontman Dee Snider.

Notably, the lineup will not include drummer Mark “The Animal” Mendoza and will instead feature the return of Joe “Seven” Franco on drums, performing with the band for the first time since 1987.

Additionally, Russell Pzütto, who has previously appeared in concert with Twisted Sister and toured with Dee Snider’s solo projects, will join the band on bass guitar.