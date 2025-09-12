AEG Presents Announced The Launch Of A Major New Music Fest In Leeds

LEEDS, UK (CelebrityAccess) — AEG Presents and American Express have announced plans for a major new music festival in Leeds in 2026.

American Express presents Roundhay Festival will make its debut at Roundhay Park in Leeds, following the success of AEG Presents’ BST Hyde Park in London.

Further details about the event, including the schedule and the initial round of headliners, will be announced in the coming weeks.

As part of this year’s Leeds festival, AEG Presents has launched a partnership with Roundhay School, offering students the chance to get involved in the live music industry and event management.

Jim King, CEO of AEG Presents UK and European Festivals, said: