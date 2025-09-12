Merlin Announces A New Partnership With Nina Protocol

(CelebrityAccess) — Merlin, the digital music licensing service, announced that Merlin member music has officially launched on Nina Protocol.

Nina is a platform that allows fans to purchase music directly from indie artists while unlocking access to exclusive content. The partnership, part of the Merlin Connect initiative, will bring thousands of tracks to Nina from independent labels represented by Merlin’s global membership, including 604 Records, Armada Music, AEI, Anjunabeats, Hopeless Records, Mad Decent, Merge Records, Nettwerk Music Group, Ninja Tune, Polyvinyl Records, Secret City Records, Secretly Group, VP Music Group, and Warp Records.

Each participating label will have its own dedicated hub on Nina, allowing fans to discover releases, access bonus material, and engage directly with the artists and labels.

“As artists, praxis is based on creative space with freedom to experiment,” said Matt Black of Coldcut, the DJ/producer duo and founders of Ninja Tune. “We started Ninja Tune to build a home around that idea. Nina’s platform expresses that original idea for the digital age. It’s a space designed for active discovery, not just consumption on rails. It uses technology to flow music around barriers and foster a more direct dialogue with a real community. Having that direct line to those who get us is powerful, and it feels like a much-needed return to the source of what indie culture is all about.”

“Nina was built for moments like this, when independent artists and labels come together to create something bigger than themselves,” said Nina Protocol COO John Pollard. “Partnering with Merlin members and bringing their incredible rosters onto Nina helps us showcase the richness of independent music while giving artists and their communities the recognition and experience they deserve. This is just the beginning of what’s possible when we put artists, fans, and labels at the center of the music experience.”