Police Find Body In A Car Belonging to Recording Artist D4vd

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Law enforcement officials in Los Angeles are investigating after the remains of a woman were found in the trunk of a car reportedly owned by platinum-selling recording artist D4vd.

According to the Los Angeles Times, workers at a Los Angeles tow yard reported a suspicious odor coming from the vehicle, leading law enforcement to discover the body inside the trunk.

Officials have not identified the decedent but stated that she was female, approximately 5-foot-2, and weighed 71 pounds. She also reportedly had a tattoo on her right index finger that read “Shhh…”

“She appears to have been deceased inside the vehicle for an extended period of time,” the report stated, according to KTLA.

The vehicle, a Tesla, had reportedly been abandoned in the Hollywood Hills for five days before it was towed. It was not listed as stolen, according to TMZ.

LAPD sources told ABC News that the car is registered to David Anthony Burke, known professionally as D4vd, a recording artist who rose to fame in 2021 with viral hits including “Romantic Homicide” and “Here With Me,” before releasing his debut EP via Interscope in 2023.

Burke, who is currently on tour, is reportedly cooperating with law enforcement officials.