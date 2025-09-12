Pretty Things Drummer Viv Prince Dead At 84

(CelebrityAccess) — Vivian “Viv” Prince, a drummer known for his work with the 1960s British rock band Pretty Things and his embrace of the rock & roll lifestyle, has died at the age of 84.

News of his passing was shared by fellow musician and label executive Jack White on social media:

“Viv was an incredible drummer, wild and full of abandon. He played for the band The Pretty Things, and he influenced many other musicians like Keith Moon. I was lucky enough to meet Viv some years ago when he was working on his farm in Portugal. He was an inspired and eccentric rock and roller, and maybe I’ll have to put together a team to work on a documentary about this man one day.”

Born in the English market town of Loughborough in 1941, Prince began his professional career as a jazz musician, performing with local groups such as Lennie Baldwin’s Dauphin Street Six before relocating to London, where he found work as a session musician.

In 1963, he joined Carter-Lewis and the Southerners, recording several singles with the group. He was reportedly approached by several bands, including The Kinks, but ultimately joined Pretty Things in 1964.

During his tenure with the band, Prince developed a reputation for both substance abuse and mischief, including pranks such as setting fires on stage. He was fired from the group in 1965 and replaced by Skip Alan.

Following his departure from Pretty Things, Prince went on to collaborate with bands such as the Denny Laine String Band, the Honeycombs, and Hawkwind, among others.

He also briefly ran Knuckles, a club night at a restaurant in London’s Soho neighborhood, which hosted performances from artists such as The Easybeats, The Mustangs, and more.