Report: Stubhub’s IPO On Track To Be One Of The Biggest Of 2025

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — A planned initial public offering (IPO) of stock by ticket resale platform StubHub has attracted intense interest from investors and is reportedly oversubscribed by as much as 20 times, sources told Reuters on Friday.

The reports of strong demand for the company’s shares come ahead of plans to officially price the shares on Tuesday in advance of the IPO.

StubHub delayed its IPO earlier this year amid uncertainty related to potential tariffs under the Trump administration, but strong performance in equity markets in recent months appears to have reinvigorated the plan.

The company announced this week that it plans to offer approximately 34 million shares at $22 to $25 each, potentially raising up to $850 million in the offering, setting the value of the company at more than $9 billion and making it one of the biggest IPOs of 2025.

J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs are serving as the lead underwriters of the offering.

StubHub will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol STUB.