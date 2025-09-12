Spotify Finally Debuts Lossless Audio

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (CelebrityAccess) — Music streaming platform Spotify has announced the debut of Lossless Listening, providing Premium subscribers in select markets with higher-quality audio. Lossless audio is a digital format that preserves full sound quality without discarding data to reduce file size, unlike compressed formats such as MP3.

“The wait is finally over; we’re so excited Lossless sound is rolling out to Premium subscribers,” said Gustav Gyllenhammar, VP of Subscriptions at Spotify. “We’ve taken time to build this feature in a way that prioritizes quality, ease of use, and clarity at every step, so you always know what’s happening under the hood. With Lossless, our Premium users will now have an even better listening experience.”

According to Spotify, the lossless audio will be available as a 24-bit/44.1 kHz FLAC as opposed to the Ogg Vorbis/Advanced Audio Codec formats used on most devices with the platform.

With this rollout, Spotify joins other streaming platforms offering lossless audio, including Tidal, Qobuz, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

Lossless audio will be available to Premium subscribers on mobile, desktop, and tablet, as well as on devices supporting Spotify Connect, including those from Sony, Bose, Samsung, Sennheiser, and more.

The feature is being deployed in more than 50 markets through October, including Australia, Austria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden, the U.S., and the U.K.