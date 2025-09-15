(Hypebot) — We’ve collected the five most anticipated global 2026 concert tours that have been announced so far, and where you can find tickets. Check them out!

5 of the Most Anticipated Global 2026 Concert Tours

With autumn just around the corner, artists left and right are announcing their touring plans for the upcoming year. Here are five massive global tours we’re particularly excited about, and ones we’re poised to go see ourselves, courtesy of Bandsintown.

Ariana Grande – The Eternal Sunshine Tour

Ariana Grande’s “The Eternal Sunshine Tour” has been officially announced for next summer. It kicks off in June in Oakland and wraps up in September at London’s O2 Arena, spanning 27 shows across North America and the UK. Get tickets here.

2026 Tour Dates:

Jun 06 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

Jun 09 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

Jun 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Jun 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Jun 17 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Jun 19 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Jun 24 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Jun 26 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Jun 30 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

Jul 02 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

Jul 06 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Jul 08 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Jul 12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Jul 13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Jul 16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Jul 22 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Jul 24 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Jul 28 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Jul 30 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Aug 03 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Aug 05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Aug 15 – London, ENG @ The O2

Aug 16 – London, ENG @ The O2

Aug 19 – London, ENG @ The O2

Aug 20 – London, ENG @ The O2

Aug 23 – London, ENG @ The O2

The Weeknd – After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour

The Weeknd is extending his wildly successful “After Hours Til Dawn” stadium tour into 2026, with new dates through the spring and summer across Mexico, Brazil, the UK, and Europe. Highlights include a massive Dublin show at Croke Park in August, joined by Anitta and Playboi Carti. Get tickets here.

2025 Tour Dates:

Sep 27 – New York City, NY @ Great Lawn at Central Park

2026 Tour Dates:

Apr 20 – CDMX, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros

Apr 21 – CDMX, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros

Apr 26 – Rio De Janeiro, Brazil @ Estádio Nilton Santos

Apr 30 – São Paulo, Brazil @ Estádio MorumBis

May 01 – São Paulo, Brazil @ Estádio MorumBis

Jul 10 – Paris, France @ Stade de France

Jul 17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff ArenA

Jul 21 – Nice, France @ Allianz Riviera

Jul 24 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium

Jul 30 – Frankfurt Am Main, Germany @ Deutsche Bank Park

Aug 04 – Warszawa, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

Aug 08 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Strawberry Arena

Aug 14 – London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

Aug 15 – London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

Aug 22 – Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park

Aug 28 – Madrid, Spain @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Aug 29 – Madrid, Spain @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour

Having just completed a run of shows in his native Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny continues to support his sixth solo album, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, with a stadium-filling world tour running from November in Santo Domingo through July in Brussels, spanning nearly every continent yet notably skipping the US entirely. Get tickets here.

2025 Tour Dates:

Nov 21 – Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic @ Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez

Dec 05 – San José, Costa Rica @ Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica

Dec 10 – CDMX, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros

Dec 11 – CDMX, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros

Dec 12 – CDMX, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros

Dec 15 – CDMX, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros

Dec 16 – CDMX, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros

Dec 19 – CDMX, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros

Dec 20 – CDMX, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros

Dec 21 – CDMX, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros

2026 Tour Dates:

Jan 23 – Medellín, Colombia @ Atanasio Girardot Stadium

Jan 30 – Cercado De Lima, Peru @ Estadio Nacional

Feb 05 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos

Feb 13 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio Mâs Monumental

Feb 20 – São Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

Feb 21 – São Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

Feb 28 – Sydney Olympic Park, Australia @ ENGIE Stadium

Mar 01 – Sydney Olympic Park, Australia @ ENGIE Stadium

Mar 01 – Tokyo, Japan @ TBD

May 22 – Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

May 23 – Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

May 26 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Estádio da Luz

May 30 – Madrid, Spain @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano

May 31 – Madrid, Spain @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Jun 02 – Madrid, Spain @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Jun 03 – Madrid, Spain @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Jun 06 – Madrid, Spain @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Jun 07 – Madrid, Spain @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Jun 10 – Madrid, Spain @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Jun 11 – Madrid, Spain @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Jun 14 – Madrid, Spain @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Jun 15 – Madrid, Spain @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Jun 20 – Düsseldorf, Germany @ Merkur Spiel-Arena

Jun 21 – Düsseldorf, Germany @ Merkur Spiel-Arena

Jun 23 – Arnhem, Netherlands @ GelreDome

Jun 24 – Arnhem, Netherlands @ GelreDome

Jun 27 – London, United Kingdom @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Jun 28 – London, United Kingdom @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Jul 01 – Marseille, France @ Orange Vélodrome

Jul 04 – Paris, France @ Paris La Défense Arena

Jul 05 – Paris, France @ Paris La Défense Arena

Jul 10 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Strawberry Arena

Jul 11 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Strawberry Arena

Jul 14 – Warszawa, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

Jul 17 – Milan, Italy @ Ippodromo Snai La Maura

Jul 17 – Milano, Italy @ Ippodromo Snai La Maura

Jul 18 – Milano, Italy @ Ippodromo Snai La Maura

Jul 22 – Bruxelles, Belgium @ King Baudouin Stadium

My Chemical Romance – Long Live The Black Parade

This nostalgic stadium tour — a full performance of the enormously popular American rock band My Chemical Romance’s album The Black Parade — technically began this summer, but their world tour rolls on through next summer as well. Get tickets here.

2025 Tour Dates:

Sep 07 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Sep 13 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

Sep 20 – Atlanta, GA @ Piedmont Park

2026 Tour Dates:

Jan 22 – Bogotá, Colombia @ Vive Claro – Distrito Cultural

Jan 25 – Cercado De Lima, Peru @ Estadio Nacional

Jan 28 – La Florida, Chile @ Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida

Jan 29 – La Florida, Chile @ Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida

Feb 01 – Buenos Aires Cdad, Argentina @ Tomás Adolfo Ducó Stadium

Feb 05 – São Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

Feb 13 – CDMX, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros

Feb 14 – CDMX, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros

Apr 18 – Jung-gu, Incheon, South Korea @ Paradise City

Apr 22 – Amphoe Pak Kret, Thailand @ IMPACT Challenger

Apr 25 – Santa Maria, Central Luzon, Philippines @ Philippine Arena

Apr 28 – Singapore, Singapore @ Singapore Indoor Stadium

Apr 30 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia @ Bukit Jalil National Stadium

Jul 10 – London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

Jul 11 – London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium

Earl Sweatshirt – 3LWorldTour

Rapper Earl Sweatshirt’s “3LWorldTour” supports his new Live Laugh Love album. It’s due to get started next month and span well into early 2026 with dates across the US, Canada, the UK and Europe. Get tickets here.

2025 Tour Dates:

Nov 05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Nov 07 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

Nov 08 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

Nov 09 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

Nov 11 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas

Nov 13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

Nov 14 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

Nov 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

Nov 19 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Midtown

Nov 20 – Dallas, TX @ The Cambridge Room at House Of Blues

Nov 21 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Nov 23 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues New Orleans

Nov 25 – Miami Beach, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell

Nov 26 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

Nov 28 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

Nov 29 – Washington City, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Nov 30 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

Dec 02 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Dec 03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Dec 04 – New Haven, CT @ Toads Place

Dec 06 – Montréal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre

Dec 08 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

Dec 10 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre

Dec 11 – Chicago, IL @ Ramova Theatre

Dec 12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater

Dec 15 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Dec 16 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

2026 Tour Dates:

Jan 20 – Helsinki, Finland @ Ääniwalli

Jan 22 – Oslo, Norway @ Leiligheten Rockefeller

Jan 23 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Slaktkyrkan

Jan 24 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio

Jan 26 – Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefährlich

Jan 27 – Berlin, Germany @ Metropol

Jan 29 – Prague, Czechia @ ROXY Prague

Jan 31 – Vienna, Austria @ Flex

Feb 02 – Roma, Italy @ Hacienda Roma

Feb 03 – Milan, Italy @ Farbique

Feb 04 – München, Germany @ Backstage

Feb 06 – Zürich, Switzerland @ Rote Fabrik

Feb 07 – Frankfurt Am Main, Germany @ Batschkapp

Feb 08 – Köln, Germany @ Essigfabrik

Feb 10 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg

Feb 12 – Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma

Feb 13 – London, United Kingdom @ Tower Bridge Exhibition Offices

Feb 14 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ Albert Hall

Feb 15 – Dublin, Ireland @ The Academy

Feb 17 – Paris, France @ Trabendo

Feb 19 – Barcelona, Spain @ Sala Apolo

Feb 20 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Lisboa ao vivo

Jeremy Young