(Hypebot) — We’ve collected the five most anticipated global 2026 concert tours that have been announced so far, and where you can find tickets. Check them out!
5 of the Most Anticipated Global 2026 Concert Tours
With autumn just around the corner, artists left and right are announcing their touring plans for the upcoming year. Here are five massive global tours we’re particularly excited about, and ones we’re poised to go see ourselves, courtesy of Bandsintown.
Ariana Grande – The Eternal Sunshine Tour
Ariana Grande’s “The Eternal Sunshine Tour” has been officially announced for next summer. It kicks off in June in Oakland and wraps up in September at London’s O2 Arena, spanning 27 shows across North America and the UK. Get tickets here.
2026 Tour Dates:
Jun 06 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
Jun 09 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
Jun 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
Jun 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
Jun 17 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
Jun 19 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
Jun 24 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Jun 26 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Jun 30 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
Jul 02 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
Jul 06 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Jul 08 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Jul 12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Jul 13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Jul 16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Jul 22 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Jul 24 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Jul 28 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Jul 30 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Aug 03 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Aug 05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Aug 15 – London, ENG @ The O2
Aug 16 – London, ENG @ The O2
Aug 19 – London, ENG @ The O2
Aug 20 – London, ENG @ The O2
Aug 23 – London, ENG @ The O2
The Weeknd – After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour
The Weeknd is extending his wildly successful “After Hours Til Dawn” stadium tour into 2026, with new dates through the spring and summer across Mexico, Brazil, the UK, and Europe. Highlights include a massive Dublin show at Croke Park in August, joined by Anitta and Playboi Carti. Get tickets here.
2025 Tour Dates:
Sep 27 – New York City, NY @ Great Lawn at Central Park
2026 Tour Dates:
Apr 20 – CDMX, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros
Apr 21 – CDMX, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros
Apr 26 – Rio De Janeiro, Brazil @ Estádio Nilton Santos
Apr 30 – São Paulo, Brazil @ Estádio MorumBis
May 01 – São Paulo, Brazil @ Estádio MorumBis
Jul 10 – Paris, France @ Stade de France
Jul 17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff ArenA
Jul 21 – Nice, France @ Allianz Riviera
Jul 24 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium
Jul 30 – Frankfurt Am Main, Germany @ Deutsche Bank Park
Aug 04 – Warszawa, Poland @ PGE Narodowy
Aug 08 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Strawberry Arena
Aug 14 – London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium
Aug 15 – London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium
Aug 22 – Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park
Aug 28 – Madrid, Spain @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Aug 29 – Madrid, Spain @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour
Having just completed a run of shows in his native Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny continues to support his sixth solo album, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, with a stadium-filling world tour running from November in Santo Domingo through July in Brussels, spanning nearly every continent yet notably skipping the US entirely. Get tickets here.
2025 Tour Dates:
Nov 21 – Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic @ Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez
Dec 05 – San José, Costa Rica @ Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica
Dec 10 – CDMX, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros
Dec 11 – CDMX, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros
Dec 12 – CDMX, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros
Dec 15 – CDMX, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros
Dec 16 – CDMX, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros
Dec 19 – CDMX, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros
Dec 20 – CDMX, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros
Dec 21 – CDMX, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros
2026 Tour Dates:
Jan 23 – Medellín, Colombia @ Atanasio Girardot Stadium
Jan 30 – Cercado De Lima, Peru @ Estadio Nacional
Feb 05 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos
Feb 13 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio Mâs Monumental
Feb 20 – São Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque
Feb 21 – São Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque
Feb 28 – Sydney Olympic Park, Australia @ ENGIE Stadium
Mar 01 – Sydney Olympic Park, Australia @ ENGIE Stadium
Mar 01 – Tokyo, Japan @ TBD
May 22 – Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
May 23 – Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
May 26 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Estádio da Luz
May 30 – Madrid, Spain @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano
May 31 – Madrid, Spain @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Jun 02 – Madrid, Spain @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Jun 03 – Madrid, Spain @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Jun 06 – Madrid, Spain @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Jun 07 – Madrid, Spain @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Jun 10 – Madrid, Spain @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Jun 11 – Madrid, Spain @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Jun 14 – Madrid, Spain @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Jun 15 – Madrid, Spain @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Jun 20 – Düsseldorf, Germany @ Merkur Spiel-Arena
Jun 21 – Düsseldorf, Germany @ Merkur Spiel-Arena
Jun 23 – Arnhem, Netherlands @ GelreDome
Jun 24 – Arnhem, Netherlands @ GelreDome
Jun 27 – London, United Kingdom @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Jun 28 – London, United Kingdom @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Jul 01 – Marseille, France @ Orange Vélodrome
Jul 04 – Paris, France @ Paris La Défense Arena
Jul 05 – Paris, France @ Paris La Défense Arena
Jul 10 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Strawberry Arena
Jul 11 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Strawberry Arena
Jul 14 – Warszawa, Poland @ PGE Narodowy
Jul 17 – Milan, Italy @ Ippodromo Snai La Maura
Jul 17 – Milano, Italy @ Ippodromo Snai La Maura
Jul 18 – Milano, Italy @ Ippodromo Snai La Maura
Jul 22 – Bruxelles, Belgium @ King Baudouin Stadium
My Chemical Romance – Long Live The Black Parade
This nostalgic stadium tour — a full performance of the enormously popular American rock band My Chemical Romance’s album The Black Parade — technically began this summer, but their world tour rolls on through next summer as well. Get tickets here.
2025 Tour Dates:
Sep 07 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
Sep 13 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
Sep 20 – Atlanta, GA @ Piedmont Park
2026 Tour Dates:
Jan 22 – Bogotá, Colombia @ Vive Claro – Distrito Cultural
Jan 25 – Cercado De Lima, Peru @ Estadio Nacional
Jan 28 – La Florida, Chile @ Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida
Jan 29 – La Florida, Chile @ Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida
Feb 01 – Buenos Aires Cdad, Argentina @ Tomás Adolfo Ducó Stadium
Feb 05 – São Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque
Feb 13 – CDMX, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros
Feb 14 – CDMX, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros
Apr 18 – Jung-gu, Incheon, South Korea @ Paradise City
Apr 22 – Amphoe Pak Kret, Thailand @ IMPACT Challenger
Apr 25 – Santa Maria, Central Luzon, Philippines @ Philippine Arena
Apr 28 – Singapore, Singapore @ Singapore Indoor Stadium
Apr 30 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia @ Bukit Jalil National Stadium
Jul 10 – London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium
Jul 11 – London, United Kingdom @ Wembley Stadium
Earl Sweatshirt – 3LWorldTour
Rapper Earl Sweatshirt’s “3LWorldTour” supports his new Live Laugh Love album. It’s due to get started next month and span well into early 2026 with dates across the US, Canada, the UK and Europe. Get tickets here.
2025 Tour Dates:
Nov 05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
Nov 07 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
Nov 08 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
Nov 09 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades
Nov 11 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
Nov 13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
Nov 14 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
Nov 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium
Nov 19 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Midtown
Nov 20 – Dallas, TX @ The Cambridge Room at House Of Blues
Nov 21 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Nov 23 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues New Orleans
Nov 25 – Miami Beach, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell
Nov 26 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
Nov 28 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)
Nov 29 – Washington City, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
Nov 30 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
Dec 02 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
Dec 03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Dec 04 – New Haven, CT @ Toads Place
Dec 06 – Montréal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre
Dec 08 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
Dec 10 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre
Dec 11 – Chicago, IL @ Ramova Theatre
Dec 12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater
Dec 15 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Dec 16 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
2026 Tour Dates:
Jan 20 – Helsinki, Finland @ Ääniwalli
Jan 22 – Oslo, Norway @ Leiligheten Rockefeller
Jan 23 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Slaktkyrkan
Jan 24 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio
Jan 26 – Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefährlich
Jan 27 – Berlin, Germany @ Metropol
Jan 29 – Prague, Czechia @ ROXY Prague
Jan 31 – Vienna, Austria @ Flex
Feb 02 – Roma, Italy @ Hacienda Roma
Feb 03 – Milan, Italy @ Farbique
Feb 04 – München, Germany @ Backstage
Feb 06 – Zürich, Switzerland @ Rote Fabrik
Feb 07 – Frankfurt Am Main, Germany @ Batschkapp
Feb 08 – Köln, Germany @ Essigfabrik
Feb 10 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg
Feb 12 – Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma
Feb 13 – London, United Kingdom @ Tower Bridge Exhibition Offices
Feb 14 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ Albert Hall
Feb 15 – Dublin, Ireland @ The Academy
Feb 17 – Paris, France @ Trabendo
Feb 19 – Barcelona, Spain @ Sala Apolo
Feb 20 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Lisboa ao vivo
