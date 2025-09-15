Audrey Hobert Announces Her First Headlining Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Following the commercial and critical success of her debut album Who’s the Clown?, Audrey Hobert announced she’s hitting the road with her first-ever headlining tour.

The tour is scheduled to officially get underway at The Independent in San Francisco on December 1, with additional shows slated for markets such as Los Angeles, Toronto, Chicago, New York and Boston before wrapping at The Atlantis in Washington D.C. on December 18th.

In March, Hobert heads across the Atlantic for a run of shows in the UK and Europe, starting at the Metropol in Berlin on March 2nd and wrapping at 3Olympia in Dublin on March 19th.

Tickets are on sale to the general public Friday, September 19 at 10 A.M. local time.

AUDREY HOBERT LIVE

December 1—The Independent—San Francisco, CA

December 4—El Rey Theatre—Los Angeles, CA

December 7—The Great Hall – Longboat Hall—Toronto, ON

December 9—Lincoln Hall—Chicago, IL

December 14—The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia—Philadelphia, PA

December 16—Music Hall of Williamsburg—Brooklyn, NY

December 17—The Sinclair—Cambridge, MA

December 18—The Atlantis—Washington, DC

March 2—Metropol—Berlin, DE

March 3—Melkweg—Amsterdam, NL

March 5—Botanique Orangerie—Belgium, BE

March 6—Die Kantine—Cologne, DE

March 8—La Machine du Moulin Rouge—Paris, FR

March 10—O2 Forum Kentish Town—London, UK

March 13—O2 Academy—Bristol, UK

March 14—O2 Academy 2—Birmingham, UK

March 15—O2 Ritz—Manchester, UK

March 17—SWG3 Galvanizers—Glasgow, UK

March 19—3Olympia—Dublin, IE