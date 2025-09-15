Bobby Hart, Songwriter For The Monkees, Dead At 86

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Bobby Hart, a prolific songwriter whose work helped define the sound of 1960s pop and produced multiple hits for the fictional television band The Monkees, died on Wednesday in Los Angeles. He was 86.

The band announced his passing on social media, paying tribute to their late colleague: “He will be remembered for his incredible talent and his innate spirituality.”

Born Robert Luke Harshman in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 1939, Hart demonstrated an early aptitude for music, playing piano and writing songs as a teenager. In 1959, he partnered with fellow songwriter and musician Sidney Thomas “Tommy” Boyce, forming the songwriting and performing duo Boyce and Hart. The pair became a driving force behind the burgeoning pop music scene of the early 1960s.

In 1965, Boyce and Hart were brought on to produce the pilot soundtrack for the television series The Monkees, a show created to capitalize on the popularity of the Beatles and the emerging teen pop market. They wrote and performed several key songs for the pilot, though the vocals were later replaced by the actors who portrayed the band. Among their most iconic compositions were the show’s catchy main theme and “Last Train to Clarksville,” which soared to #1 on the charts and became a defining hit of the era.

Despite their success, creative tensions arose between Boyce and Hart and the show’s music supervisor and producer, Don Kirshner, over control of the music and artistic direction. The duo eventually parted ways with the television show, but their influence on the Monkees’ sound remained indelible.

Beyond their work with the band, Hart pursued a career as a recording artist, releasing three solo albums on A&M Records. Later, he reunited with Monkees members Davy Jones and Micky Dolenz to form Dolenz, Jones, Boyce & Hart, a touring ensemble that performed classic hits written by Hart and Boyce alongside new material. While the group was legally barred from using The Monkees name, they became a popular live act, capitalizing on the renewed popularity of the television show in syndication in the 1980s and 1990s.