Dignity Health Sports Park And The L.A. Galaxy Partner With Japan’s Hakutsuru Sake

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Dignity Health Sports Park and Major League Soccer team LA Galaxy announced the launch of a new partnership with the respected Japanese sake brand Hakutsuru.

As part of the partnership, Hakutsuru Sake becomes an Official Partner of both the LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park, as well as the Official Sake Partner of the LA Galaxy.

The deal, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, goes into effect for the current 2025 MLS season.

“We are honored to partner with the LA Galaxy and introduce our sake to their passionate fanbase,” said Yoshiki Hida, Regional Director at Hakutsuru Sake. “Soccer brings people together across cultures, and we believe our Sayuri Nigori Sake and new cocktails will add something special to every matchday.”

“Hakutsuru’s legacy of quality and craftsmanship aligns perfectly with the values of LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park,” said Rashid Dadashi, Senior Director, AEG Global Partnerships. “We’re excited to offer fans a fresh and authentic new beverage experience at our matches.”

The partnership encompasses a range of branding across Dignity Health Sports Park, including physical signage and the venue’s digital channels. The Hakutsuru brand will also be integrated into key moments and special events at DHSP.

Additionally, the venue will feature unique cocktails—the Sayuri Margarita and the Sayuri Frozen Margarita—available exclusively inside Dignity Health Sports Park on LA Galaxy game days.