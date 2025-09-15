Josh Ross Wins Entertainer Of The Year At The 43rd Annual CCMA Awards

KELOWNA, BC (CelebrityAccess) — The Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) hosted the 43rd annual CCMA Awards in British Columbia on Saturday, celebrating the achievements of Canada’s country music community.
Canadian singer-songwriter Josh Ross took top honors, winning both Entertainer of the Year and Single of the Year for his hit “Single Again.”
The Ford F-150 Album of the Year award went to Owen Riegling for his 2025 release Bruce County (From the Beginning), while Cameron Whitcomb, the hitmaker behind “The Hard Way,” claimed both the Fan Choice Award and Breakthrough Artist of the Year for 2025.
MacKenzie Porter earned the title of Female Artist of the Year, while Jade Eagleson was lauded as Male Artist of the Year 2025.
See the full list of winners below
Breakthrough Artist or Group of the Year presented by Birkenstock: Cameron Whitcomb
Single of the Year: Josh Ross – Single Again
Group or Duo of the Year: James Barker Band
Female Artist of the Year: MacKenzie Porter
Male Artist of the Year: Jade Eagleson
Entertainer of the Year: Josh Ross
Fans’ Choice Award presented by Bud Light: Cameron Whitcomb
Ford F-150 Album of the Year: Owen Riegling – Bruce County (From The Beginning)
Francophone Artist of the Year presented by Spotify: Salesbarbes
Musical Collaboration of the Year: Madeline Merlo feat. Dustin Lynch – Broken Heart Thing
Video Director of the Year: Ben Knechtel – Outliving (Artist: The Reklaws), Remind Me Again (Artist: Zach McPhee), Youth (Artist: Sully Burrows)