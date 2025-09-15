Sabaton Announces North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran metal icons Sabaton announced a major North American tour with dates set to kick off in early 2026.
The 31-show tour will get underway at Fort Lauderdale’s War Memorial Auditorium on February 9th before hitting markets across U.S. and Canada, including major stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Boston before wrapping April 20 in Vancouver, BC.
Sabaton will be touring in support of their forthcoming studio album Legends, which is slated for release on October 17 via Better Noise Music.
Tickets will be available starting with Citi and Verizon presales (details below) beginning Monday, Sept. 15 Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, Sept 19
TOUR DATES:
Feb 09 | Fort Lauderdale, FL | War Memorial Auditorium
Feb 10 | Tampa, FL | Yuengling Center
Feb 13 | Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall
Feb 14 | Dallas, TX | South Side Ballroom
Feb 15 | San Antonio, TX | Boeing Center at Tech Port
Feb 18 | Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre
Feb 20 | Los Angeles, CA | The Kia Forum
Feb 21 | Wheatland, CA | Hard Rock Live
Feb 24 | Salt Lake City, UT | The Union Event Center
Feb 26 | Loveland, CO | Blue Arena
Feb 27 | Omaha, NE | Steelhouse Omaha
Feb 28 | St. Louis, MO | The Factory
Mar 02 | Des Moines, IA | Vibrant Music Hall
Mar 03 | Minneapolis, MN | The Armory
Mar 04 | Chicago, IL | The Salt Shed
Mar 07 | Cincinnati, OH | The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Mar 08 | Detroit, MI | The Fillmore Detroit
Mar 10 | Pittsburgh, PA | UPMC Events Center
Mar 11 | Philadelphia, PA | The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
Mar 12 | Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Mar 14 | Virginia Beach, VA | The Dome^
Mar 15 | Washington, DC | The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Mar 17 | Greensboro, NC | Greensboro Special Events Center
Mar 18 | Atlanta, GA | Coca-Cola Roxy
Apr 06 | Halifax, NS | Scotiabank Centre
Apr 09 | Laval, QC | Place Bell
Apr 11 | Toronto, ON | Great Canadian Toronto
Apr 14 | Winnipeg, MB | Burton Cummings Theatre
Apr 17 | Edmonton, AB | Edmonton Convention Centre
Apr 18 | Calgary, AB | Grey Eagle Event Centre
Apr 20 | Vancouver, BC | PNE Forum