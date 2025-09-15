Sabaton Announces North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran metal icons Sabaton announced a major North American tour with dates set to kick off in early 2026.

The 31-show tour will get underway at Fort Lauderdale’s War Memorial Auditorium on February 9th before hitting markets across U.S. and Canada, including major stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Boston before wrapping April 20 in Vancouver, BC.

Sabaton will be touring in support of their forthcoming studio album Legends, which is slated for release on October 17 via Better Noise Music.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi and Verizon presales (details below) beginning Monday, Sept. 15 Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, Sept 19

TOUR DATES:

Feb 09 | Fort Lauderdale, FL | War Memorial Auditorium

Feb 10 | Tampa, FL | Yuengling Center

Feb 13 | Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall

Feb 14 | Dallas, TX | South Side Ballroom

Feb 15 | San Antonio, TX | Boeing Center at Tech Port

Feb 18 | Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre

Feb 20 | Los Angeles, CA | The Kia Forum

Feb 21 | Wheatland, CA | Hard Rock Live

Feb 24 | Salt Lake City, UT | The Union Event Center

Feb 26 | Loveland, CO | Blue Arena

Feb 27 | Omaha, NE | Steelhouse Omaha

Feb 28 | St. Louis, MO | The Factory

Mar 02 | Des Moines, IA | Vibrant Music Hall

Mar 03 | Minneapolis, MN | The Armory

Mar 04 | Chicago, IL | The Salt Shed

Mar 07 | Cincinnati, OH | The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Mar 08 | Detroit, MI | The Fillmore Detroit

Mar 10 | Pittsburgh, PA | UPMC Events Center

Mar 11 | Philadelphia, PA | The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

Mar 12 | Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Mar 14 | Virginia Beach, VA | The Dome^

Mar 15 | Washington, DC | The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Mar 17 | Greensboro, NC | Greensboro Special Events Center

Mar 18 | Atlanta, GA | Coca-Cola Roxy

Apr 06 | Halifax, NS | Scotiabank Centre

Apr 09 | Laval, QC | Place Bell

Apr 11 | Toronto, ON | Great Canadian Toronto

Apr 14 | Winnipeg, MB | Burton Cummings Theatre

Apr 17 | Edmonton, AB | Edmonton Convention Centre

Apr 18 | Calgary, AB | Grey Eagle Event Centre

Apr 20 | Vancouver, BC | PNE Forum